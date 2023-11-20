Aussies on Tour: Lee siblings find form ahead of summer at home

20 Nov 2023 | Professional golf |

Superstar siblings Minjee Lee and Min Woo Lee are headed home for the summer of golf in Australia on the back of outstanding seasons around the world and strong finishes at the weekend.

Women’s world No. 5 Minjee Lee logged another top 10, her fifth of the season, in the LPGA Tour’s Tour Championship in Florida today.

The Royal Fremantle product was in contention after an opening 64 but drifted over the final three days to finish nine shots from Amy Yang’s winning score, but she ultimately finished fifth on the tour’s year-long points calculation and is primed for a shot at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open at The Australian and The Lakes in Sydney next week.

The 27-year-old Lee won two LPGA Tour tournaments this year and will be one of the favourites for next week’s Greg Norman Medal to be held in Brisbane as part of the PGA Awards.

She earned more than $US1.5 million this year on the main tour.

Hannah Green was tied-23rd, while rookie Grace Kim completed an outstanding year with a T47 finish in her first appearance in the tour championship. Sarah Kemp was T50 and Steph Kyriacou, also in the season-ender for the first time, finished T57.

Ironically one of Minjee Lee’s main rivals for the players’ major award in Brisbane this week will be brother Min Woo, who shot a final-round 69 in Dubai to finish tied-15th in the DP World Tour’s season-ending Tour Championship, won by Nicolai Hojgaard.

His 2023 season on the DP World Tour includes 14 cuts made from 15 starts and 2.4 million Euros in prizemoney, and he will be one of the marquee players at this week’s Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland, as well as at the Australian Open in Sydney the week after.

Min Woo Lee finished 10th on the DP World Tour rankings and won a tournament on the Asian Tour.

He is headed for America next year with a full playing card on the PGA TOUR, having earned enough points as a non-member this year to qualify.

Meanwhile in Japan, Brad Kennedy logged a T4 finish in the Dunlop Phoenix Tournament to keep himself close to the top 20 on the money list. RESULTS PGA TOUR RSM Classic, Sea Island, Georgia • 1 Ludvig Aberg 67-64-61-61 – 253 $US1,512,000 • T64 Aaron Baddeley 70-68-67-69 – 274 $17,976 • 77 Cameron Percy 70-68-73-68 – 279 $16,044 • MC Harrison Endycott 71-68 – 139 • MC Greg Chalmers 78-66 – 144

Japan Tour Dunlop Phoenix Tournament, Miyazaki, Japan • 1 Yuta Sugiura (a) 64-68-69-71 – 272 N/A • T4 Brad Kennedy 70-68-67-72 – 277 ¥10,400,000 • T37 Brendan Jones 71-72-69-73 – 285 ¥1,020,000 • T41 Anthony Quayle 73-68-72-73 – 286 ¥860,000

LPGA Tour CME Group Tour Championship, Florida • 1 Amy Yang 68-63-64-66 – 261 $US 2,000,000 • T8 Minjee Lee 64-67-69-70 – 270 $98,500 • T23 Hannah Green 70-69-67-70 – 276 $60,500 • T47 Grace Kim 69-68-70-76 – 283 $43,650 • T50 Sarah Kemp 71-71-70-72 – 284 $42,000 • T57 Stephanie Kyriacou 73-71-70-76 – 290 $40,000

DP World Tour DP World Tour Championship, Dubai • 1 Nicolai Hojgaard 67-66-70-64 – 267 €2,764,461 • 15 Min Woo Lee 71-70-65-69 – 275 €108,505 • T34 Ryan Fox (NZ) 74-69-69-70 – 282 €56,210 • T38 Lucas Herbert 72-69-74-69 – 284 €47,917 • T38 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 75-69-72-68 – 284 €47,917

Asian Tour Indonesian Masters, Djakarta • 1 Gaganjeet Bhullar 63-67-63-67 – 260 $US 270,000 • T3 Ben Campbell (NZ) 73-65-63-65 – 266 $84,500 • T14 Jack Thompson 70-68-64-72 – 274 $18,100 • T24 Travis Smyth 66-70-69-70 – 275 $11,800 • T36 Zach Murray 67-68-71-70 – 276 $10,000 • T41 Todd Sinnott 70-70-71-67 – 278 $7,950 • T47 Douglas Klein 71-68-68-72 – 279 $6,750 • T47 Wade Ormsby 66-70-69-74 – 279 $6,750 • T47 Sam Brazel 70-70-71-68 – 279 $6,750 • T54 Jasper Stubbs (a) 71-69-67-73 – 280 N/A • T61 Terry Pilkadaris 69-71-73-70 – 283 $5,700 • MC Nick Voke (NZ) 72-69 – 141 • MC Scott Hend 72-70 – 142 • MC Andrew Dodt 73-69 – 142 • MC Kevin Yuan 73-73 – 146 • MC John Lyras 69-77 – 146 • MC Tom Power Horan 69-79 – 148 • MC Marcus Fraser 76-76 – 152

Ladies European Tour Mallorca Open, Spain • 1 Alexandra Fosterling 69-67-67 – 203 $US60,000 • T34 Kirsten Rudgeley 72-74-72 – 218 $3,392

Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Vic PGA Championship, Moonah Links • 1 David Micheluzzi 70-69-67-68 – 274 $45,000