Aussies on Tour: Kyriacou refreshed ahead of Scottish Open

With all the focus on Minjee Lee and Hannah Green at the Olympic Games last week, some may have forgotten Steph Kyriacou’s performance in the most recent major championship.

Kyriacou’s runner-up performance at The Amundi Evian Championship announced to the world that she has the game to compete on the biggest stages.

While this week’s ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open is not a major itself, many will be using it as preparation for next week’s AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews, the final women’s major for 2024.

Outdone by an eagle-finish by Evian winner Ayaka Furue, Kyriacou has had two mixed results since her runner-up finish, but a few weeks off, soaking up the European sun has her ready to regain that form.

"Obviously, a lot of stuff worked well for me this week, so just trying to keep the same mindset going forward and hopefully I can win,” said Kyriacou following the Evian.

Seven Australians, including world No.15 Minjee Lee, and one Kiwi, Olympic gold medallist Lydia Ko, will be teeing it up at Dundonald Links for the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open.

Elsewhere, four Australians have made it through to the first week of the FedEx Cup playoffs at the St. Jude Championship on the PGA TOUR, with Min Woo Lee needing a solid week to advance further in the playoffs.

With only the top-50 on the standings advancing to next week’s BMW Championship, Lee is currently sitting 62nd, needing a T17 or better at the very least at Memphis to keep his season alive.

Both Cam Davis and Adam Scott sit just inside the safe zone at 44th and 46th respectively, and will be keen to lock in their BMW spots as well as move closer to the top 30 who qualify for the Tour Championship.

Leading Australia Jason Day (26 th ) is very safe for the BMW Championship but needs to consolidate his place in the Tour Championship over the next fortnight.

Five Australians are teeing it up at the Czech Masters on the DP World Tour, with all three players who topped the 2022/23 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit — David Micheluzzi, Thomas Power Horan and Andrew Martin — getting the chance to move up the Race to Dubai standings.

*All times AEST

LPGA TOUR/LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR

ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open

Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

4.32pm: Lydia Ko (NZ)

5.38pm: Grace Kim

5.49pm: Whitney Hillier

5.49pm: Hira Naveed

9.10pm: Steph Kyriacou

9.32pm: Minjee Lee

10.05pm: Gabi Ruffels

10.49pm: Kirsten Rudgeley

Defending champion: Celine Boutier (France)

Past Aussie winners: Rebecca Artis (2015)

Prize money: $2 million

TV times: Live 11pm Thursday on Fox Sports 506 and Kayo; Live 11pm Friday on Fox Sports More 507 and Kayo; Live 10pm Saturday on Fox Sports More 507 and Kayo; Live 9pm Sunday on Fox Sports More 507 and Kayo.

PGA TOUR

FedEx St. Jude Championship

TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee, USA

10:50pm Cam Davis

12:55pm Min Woo Lee

2:00am Adam Scott

2:40am Jason Day

Defending champion: Lucas Glover (USA)

Past Aussie winners: Bruce Crampton (1970), David Graham (1976), Wayne Grady (1989), Adam Scott (2013), Jason Day (2015).

Prizemoney: US$20,000,000

TV times: Thursday and Friday 10:15pm-8am Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. Saturday and Sunday 10:30pm-8am Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

DP WORLD TOUR

D+D REAL Czech Masters

PGA National OAKS Prague, Prague, Czech Republic

3:30pm Andrew Martin

5pm Jason Scrivener

4:20pm* David Micheluzzi

5:30pm* Thomas Power Horan

8:30pm* Sam Jones (NZ)

10:30pm* Haydn Barron

Defending champion: Todd Clements (ENG)

Past Aussie winners: Nil.

Prizemoney: €2,000,000

TV times: Thursday and Friday 9pm-2am Fox Sports 505. Saturday 9pm-1am Fox Sports 505 and Kayo. Sunday 7:30pm-10pm Fox Sports 503 and Kayo, 9:50pm-12:30am Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

LIV GOLF LEAGUE

LIV Greenbrier

The Old White at The Greenbrier, Greenbrier, USA

3:15am Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones, Danny Lee (NZ), Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau (USA)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: US$20,000,000

TV Times: Saturday, Sunday and Monday 3:15am 7plus.

EPSON TOUR

Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic

Wildhorse Resort and Casino

Pendleton, Oregon

Australasians in the field: Amelia Garvey, Cassie Porter, Fiona Xu, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard,

Defending champion: Xiaowen Yin (China)

Past Aussie winners; Nil

Prizemoney: US$262,500

KORN FERRY TOUR

Magnit Championship

Metedeconk National Golf Club, Jackson Township, New Jersey, USA

8:56pm Karl Vilips

9:18pm Rhein Gibson

3:10am Brett Drewitt

Defending champion: Chan Kim (USA)

Past Aussie winners: Nil.

Prizemoney: US$1,000,000

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Rogers Charity Classic

Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Canada

Australasians in the field: Steven Alker (NZ), Steve Allan, Stuart Appleby, David Bransdon, Greg Chalmers, Richard Green, Jason Norris, Rod Pampling, Cameron Percy, Vijay Singh (FIJI), Michael Wright.

Defending champion: Ken Duke (USA)

Past Aussie winners: Nil.

Prizemoney: US$2,400,000

TV times: Monday 7am-9am Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

EUROPEAN LEGENDS TOUR

Zambia Golf Legends Championship

Bonanza Golf Club, Lusaka, Zambia

Australasians in the field: Michael Campbell (NZ), Michael Long (NZ)

Defending champion: Inaugural event

PGA TOUR AMERICAS

Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-Op

Elk Ridge Resort - Tournament Course, Waskesiu Lake, Sask, Canada

11:50pm* Grant Booth

1:20am* Charlie Hillier (NZ)

6:10am Harry Hillier (NZ)

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Prizemoney: US$225,000

CHALLENGE TOUR

Vierumäki Finnish Challenge supported by Finnish Golf Union

Vierumäki Resort, Vierumäki, Finland

3:40pm Hayden Hopewell

7:50pm Blake Windred

7:50pm* Connor McKinney

8:10pm* Zach Murray

Defending champion: Lauri Ruuska (FIN)

Past Aussie winners: Marcus Fraser (2003)

Prizemoney: €250,000

LET ACCESS

Ahlsell Nordic Golf Tour

Destination Gotland Ladies Open

Gumbalde Resort, Stanga, Sweden

Australasians in the field: Wenyung Keh (NZ); Munchin Keh (NZ)

Defending champion: New event

Prize money: 45,000