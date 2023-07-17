Aussies on Tour: Kyriacou clocks career-best LPGA finish

17 Jul 2023 | Professional golf |

She didn’t leave Ohio with the trophy but Stephanie Kyriacou may have taken something even more valuable from her tie for fourth at the Dana Open.

Paired in the final group with eventual champion Linn Grant, the 22-year-old from Sydney did little wrong in a closing round of 2-under 69, her only bogey coming at the par-5 17th.

She got up-and-down from around 50 yards at the 72nd hole to put a punctuation mark on her career-best finish on the LPGA Tour.

A two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, Kyriacou’s previous best finish in America was a tie for 10th but has now developed a taste for being in tournament contention.

“I said to my caddie coming up the last that being in the final group is kind of fun. I’ll try and do that more often,” said Kyriacou, who banked $118,846 for her top-five finish.

“I learned a whole lot about the mental side of golf. How to deal with nerves and all that stuff.

“I was trying to figure out how to deal with all the nerves and everything that came with being in the final group. I found out that adrenaline plays a big part. I was missing the flags a bit long today but next time I’m in this position I have that in the toolbox.

“A lot of things to take away from this week, even though one wasn’t a trophy.”

Kyriacou led a strong Aussie performance at Highland Meadows Golf Club as Minjee Lee (70) snared a share of seventh and Grace Kim birdied her final two holes to finish outright 11th.

Elsewhere this week Jason Hong continued his excellent start to the PGA TOUR Canada season with a tie for sixth at the Quebec Open, Cameron Percy recorded his third top-20 finish of the season at the PGA TOUR’s Barbasol Championship and Min Woo Lee closed with an even-par 70 to end the Genesis Scottish Open in a tie for 35th.

West Australian Kirsten Rudgeley and Kiwi Momoka Kobori were both tied for 28th at the Aramco Team Series – London as Rod Pampling and New Zealand’s Steven Alker were tied for 16th at the Kaulig Companies Championship in Ohio, the fourth senior major of the year.

The Epson Tour’s Hartford Healthcare Women’s Championship has been forced into a Monday finish due to heavy rain, Robyn Choi tied for 20th and Hira Naveed tied for 27th when play was suspended.

Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Results

DP World Tour Genesis Scottish Open The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland 1 Rory McIlroy 64-66-67-68—265 €1,403,725.05 T12 Ryan Fox (NZ) 69-67-67-70—273 €134,585.72 T35 Min Woo Lee 68-69-69-70—276 €47,067.76 T54 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 68-66-72-72—278 €23,341.94 T60 Lucas Herbert 71-67-70-71—279 €20,694.92 MC Adam Scott 72-67—139 MC Harrison Endycott 72-68—140 MC Cam Davis 71-70—141 MC Aaron Baddeley72-70—142

PGA TOUR Barbasol Championship Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Cse), Nicholasville, Kentucky 1 Vincent Norrman 66-67-67-66—266 $US684,000 Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff T16 Cameron Percy 70-69-65-69—273 $52,345 T40 Jason Scrivener 71-66-75-66—278 $15,390 66 Greg Chalmers 70-70-73-70—283 $8,094 MC Geoff Ogilvy 78-71—149

LPGA Tour Dana Open Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio 1 Linn Grant 64-69-62-68—263 $US262,500 T4 Stephanie Kyriacou 70-66-65-69—270 $81,261 T7 Minjee Lee 67-68-67-70—272 $41,949 11 Grace Kim 71-65-68-69—273 $32,943 T23 Gabriela Ruffels70-69-68-70—277 $17,424 T41 Su Oh 71-70-71-69—281 $7,416 T53 Sarah Kemp 70-71-71-70—282 $5,534 T65 Lydia Ko (NZ) 67-68-72-78—285 $3,909 MC Karis Davidson 70-72—142 MC Sarah Jane Smith 74-68—142

Ladies European Tour Aramco Team Series – London Centurion Club, England 1 Nelly Korda 68-69-71—208 $US67,050 T28 Kirsten Rudgeley 73-76-74—223 $4,711.38 T28 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 73-74-76—223 $4,711.38 MC Whitney Hillier 79-77—156

Korn Ferry Tour The Ascendant TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colorado 1 Nicholas Lindheim 66-67-69-66—268 $US180,000 T59 Curtis Luck 72-70-71-75—288 MC Rhein Gibson 74-70—144 MC Brett Drewitt 74-74—148 WD Steven Bowditch

PGA TOUR Champions Kaulig Companies Championship Firestone CC, Akron, Ohio 1 Steve Stricker 65-73-65-66—269 $US525,000 T16 Rod Pampling 72-66-71-72—281 $52,710 T16 Steven Alker (NZ) 73-71-66-71—281 $52,710 T21 Mark Hensby 74-66-69-73—282 $42,000 T35 Richard Green 71-73-72-72—288 $21,000 T49 Stuart Appleby 70-73-77-71—291 $11,200 T53 David McKenzie69-80-71-73—293 $7,875 T53 John Senden 78-68-70-77—293 $7,875

Challenge Tour Euram Bank Open GC Adamstal, Ramsau, Austria 1 Casey Jarvis 65-63-65-69—262 €40,000 T29 Jordan Zunic 70-68-67-70—275 €2,000 T41 Ryan Ruffels 64-69-72-72—277 €1,450 MC Hayden Hopewell 70-71—141

PGA TOUR Canada Quebec Open Golf Chateau-Bromont, Bromont 1 Davis Lamb 65-66-64-63—258 $36,000 T6 Jason Hong 66-71-63-65—265 N/A T19 Cory Crawford 69-68-68-65—270 N/A MC Jack Trent 71-69—140