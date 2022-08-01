Aussies on Tour: Kim earns third top-five finish on Epson Tour

01 Aug 2022 | Professional golf |

By Tony Webeck

Sydney’s Grace Kim has all but secured her promotion to the LPGA Tour in 2023 with her third top-five finish of the season at the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship in Michigan.

Two back at the start of the final round at Battle Creek Country Club, four birdies kept the 21-year-old within two of the lead with just four holes to play.

A bogey at the par-5 15th would ultimately bring her chances of a second win this season to an end, a birdie at the par-4 17th helping to wrap up a tie for third two shots out of the playoff won by China’s Xiaowen Yin.

Victorious at the IOA Golf Classic in May, Kim was tied for fourth at the Ann Arbor's Road to the LPGA tournament. Her latest top-five finish solidifies her position in third place on the Race to the Card standings and puts her $24,000 clear of 10th.

The top 10 at season’s end will earn promotion to the LPGA Tour in 2023 and with just eight events remaining, Kim is one good finish shy of ensuring she will mix with the elite of women’s golf on a weekly basis next year.

After both made the cut in Michigan Gabriela Ruffels (T30) and Sarah Jane Smith (T38) are 13th and 14th respectively on the moneylist, Robyn Choi moving to 18th spot after finishing in 22nd position.

There was a significant jump too for Cam Davis at the penultimate event of the PGA TOUR season prior to the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The defending champion at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Davis closed with a Sunday 67 and a share of 14th, 11 shots back of Tony Finau who won for the second straight week.

As a result of his finish – his fourth consecutive top-20 finish – Davis has moved up 10 places in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, greatly enhancing his chances of securing one of the 70 spots on offer for week two of the Playoffs.

Jason Day’s tie for 17th – his best result in three months – will guarantee he qualifies for week one of the Playoffs while Adam Scott bounced back from a 78 on day three with a round of seven-under 65 on Sunday, equal to the second-best round of the day.

With just the Wyndham Championship prior to the playoffs, Scott is 73rd in the FedEx Cup Eligibility Standings.

World No.2 Minjee Lee closed with a round of four-under 68 at the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open to carry momentum into this week’s final major of the year, the AIG Women’s Open.

Three birdies in her opening six holes had Lee making a move, a move that stalled with a run of five straight pars.

She had two bogeys and three birdies in her final seven holes to end the week in a tie for 18th, now moving on to Muirfield for the final major of the year.

Results

LPGA Tour Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland Winner Ayaka Furue 69-68-68-62—267 $US300,000 T5 Lydia Ko 65-65-71-71—272 $62,271 T18 Minjee Lee 67-72-71-68—278 $27,665 T34 Hannah Green 72-67-72-71—282 $12,082 MC Stephanie Kyriacou 71-74—145 MC Su Oh 74-73—147 MC Whitney Hillier 74-76—150

PGA TOUR Rocket Mortgage Classic Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan Winner Tony Finau 64-66-65-67—262 $US1.512m T14 Cam Davis 68-73-65-67—273 $153,300 T17 Jason Day 69-70-69-66—274 $128,100 T37 Adam Scott 69-66-78-65—278 $36,540 MC Aaron Baddeley 70-72—142 MC Geoff Ogilvy 74-72—146 MC Brett Drewitt 80-77—157 WD Cameron Percy 73

DP World Tour Hero Open Fairmont St Andrews, St Andrews, Fife, Scotland Winner Sean Crocker 63-66-69-68—266 €297,500 T12 Daniel Hillier 66-70-68-69—273 €29,137.50 T22 Ryan Fox 68-70-71-67—276 €17,937.50 T41 Dimitrios Papadatos 66-71-71-70—278 €9,450 T49 Josh Geary 69-68-74-68—279 €6,850 MC Zach Murray 68-71—139 MC Scott Hend 70-70—140 MC Jake McLeod 70-72—142 MC Jarryd Felton 72-72—144 MC Blake Windred 73-71—144 MC Austin Bautista 72-75—147

Epson Tour FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship Battle Creek Country Club, Battle Creek, Michigan Winner Xiaowen Yin 67-68-68—203 $US30,000 Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff T3 Grace Kim 69-68-68—205 $10,898 22 Robyn Choi 72-69-68—209 $2,338 T23 Emily Mahar 73-69-68—210 $2,036 T30 Gabriela Ruffels 71-72-68—211 $1,555 T38 Sarah Jane Smith 71-70-71—212 $1,147 70 Soo Jin Lee 71-71-78—220 $575 MC Amelia Garvey 73-73—146 MC Julienne Soo 77-70—147 MC Julianne Alvarez 76-71—147 MC Hira Naveed 76-74—150

PGA TOUR Canada Sothebys International Realty Canada Ontario Open Woodington Lake (Legend Cse), Tottenham, Ontario Winner Noah Goodwin 64-68-68-67—267 MC Cameron John 77-73—150 MC Will Barnett 75-75—150

Legends Tour The JCB Championship JCB Golf & Country Club, Uttoxeter Winner Alex Cejka 69-66-70—205 T42 Michael Long 75-71-75—221 T42 Peter Fowler 72-71-78—221 T47 Richard Green 76-76-70—222 52 Michael Campbell 73-77-73—223 T53 Peter O’Malley 72-79-73—224

LIV Golf LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster Trump National, Bedminster, New Jersey Winner Henrik Stenson 64-69-69—202 $US4m T19 Matt Jones 72-73-69—214 $200,000 22 Travis Smyth 69-73-73—215 $172,000 46 Wade Ormsby 73-76-75—224 $124,000 48 Jediah Morgan 77-74-78—229 $120,000