05 Sep 2022 | Professional golf |

Aussies on Tour: Kim closes in on LPGA Tour card

by Australian Golf Media

Grace Kim.

Sydney’s Grace Kim has all but wrapped up her promotion to the LPGA Tour in 2023 with a top-five finish at the Epson Tour’s Wildhorse Ladies Classic in Oregon.

With four events left in the season Kim’s tie for third at the Wildhorse Resort has elevated her one extra spot into fourth on the Race to the Card standings, the top 10 at season’s end graduating to the LPGA Tour.

Just one shot off the lead at the start of play, Kim birdied the second hole but suffered a double blow either side of the turn.

She bogeyed the par-4 ninth to drop to 11-under and then double-bogeyed 10 to fall back into the pack.

Displaying tremendous grit, the 21-year-old made a late run with five birdies in her final six holes to finish four back of champion Daniela Iacobelli.

A winner of the IOA Golf Classic in May, Kim now boasts three further top-five finishes and is on course to fulfil her destiny of mixing it with the best women players in the game from next year and into the future.

It promises to be a thrilling finale to the Epson Tour season with Gabriela Ruffels (12th) and Robyn Choi (13th) also in the hunt for a LPGA Tour card.

Like Kim, Hannah Green had a peek at the top of the leaderboard early in the final round of the LPGA Tour’s Dana Open in Ohio.

Two birdies in her opening four holes had the 25-year-old just one shot back in a tie for second but from there she couldn’t advance her score any further.

The West Australian had birdie looks that failed to fall and scrambled pars when she needed, closing with 14 consecutive pars to end the week in a tie for 10th.

The four Aussie hopefuls failed to secure a PGA TOUR card at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and South Australian left-hander showed a promising return to form with a top-30 finish at the Japan Golf Tour’s Fuji Sankei Classic.

Results

Epson Tour

Wildhorse Ladies Classic

Wildhorse Resort and Casino, Pendleton, Oregon

  • Winner Daniela Iacobelli 65-67-66—198 $US30,000

  • T3 Grace Kim 64-69-69—202 $11,227

  • T9 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 69-69-67—205 $4,453

  • T12 Gabriela Ruffels68-71-67—206 $3,341

  • T38 Hira Naveed 65-73-72—210 $1,240

  • T45 Robyn Choi 65-73-73—211 $990

  • MC Julienne Soo 72-74—146

  • MC Emily Mahar 75-74—149

  • MC Soo Jin Lee 74-75—149

  • MC Julianne Alvarez 75-75—150

  • MC Stephanie Na 74-78—152

Korn Ferry Tour

Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Victoria National GC, Newburgh, Indiana

  • Winner Justin Suh 66-69-64-68—267

  • T46 Aaron Baddeley72-70-68-70—280

  • T52 Jason Scrivener71-67-71-73—282

  • MC Min Woo Lee 72-72—144

  • MC Anthony Quayle 73-73—146

  • WD Harrison Endycott 70

DP World Tour

Made in HimmerLand

HimmerLand, Farsø, Denmark

  • Winner Oliver Wilson 66-65-65-67—263 €510,000

  • MC Maverick Antcliff 73-68—141

  • MC Zach Murray 73-71—144

  • MC Dimitrios Papadatos 77-68—145

  • MC Elvis Smylie 76-71—147

  • MC Scott Hend 80-77—157

Japan Golf Tour

Fuji Sankei Classic

Fujizakura Country Club, Yamanashi

  • Winner Kaito Ohnishi 67-70-68-68—273 ¥22m - Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff

  • T30 Adam Bland 70-74-70-70—284 ¥658,625

  • T58 Matthew Griffin 72-73-74-75—294 ¥255,200

  • MC Brad Kennedy 71-75—146

  • MC Michael Hendry71-75—146

  • MC Brendan Jones 75-72—147

  • MC Andrew Evans 75-73—148

LPGA Tour

Dana Open

Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

  • Winner Gaby Lopez 67-70-66-63—266 $US262,500

  • T10 Hannah Green 74-62-66-69—271 $33,168

  • T16 Lydia Ko 66-72-64-71—273 $20,826

  • T45 Stephanie Kyriacou 71-69-67-70—277 $7,088

  • T49 Minjee Lee 67-72-70-69—278 $5,914

  • MC Sarah Kemp 73-70—143

  • MC Sarah Jane Smith 73-70—143

  • MC Su Oh 76-74—150

Challenge Tour

B-NL Challenge Trophy by Hulencourt

Hulencourt, Genappe, Belgium

  • Winner Alexander Knappe 68-66-66-68—268 €40,000

  • T59 Jordan Zunic 69-65-74-74—282 €775

  • T59 Daniel Hillier 69-70-72-71—282 €775

PGA TOUR Canada

Golf BC Championship

Gallagher's Canyon G&CC, Kelowna, British Columbia

  • Winner Noah Goodwin 67-61-69-64—261

  • MC Will Barnett 71-70—141

LIV Golf Boston

The International (Oaks Cse), Boston, Massachusetts

  • Winner Dustin Johnson 67-63-65—195 $US4m - Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff

  • T4 Cameron Smith64-69-63—196 $1,012,500

  • T26 Jediah Morgan 71-70-65—206 $160,000

  • T26 Matt Jones 69-67-70—206 $160,000

  • T26 Marc Leishman70-64-72—206 $160,000

  • 43 Wade Ormsby 73-71-70—214 $130,000

