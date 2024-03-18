Aussies on Tour: Herbert enjoys a strong week in Macau

18 Mar 2024 | Professional golf |

Strong weekend scores of 62 and 64 gave Lucas Herbert a third-place finish at the International Series Macau on the Asian Tour on Sunday.

The Victorian only missed out on a playoff with David Puig, and eventual winner John Catlin by two shots, while Kiwi Ben Campbell finished T5.

Finishing at 21-under for the week, Herbert picked up US$126,000 ahead of a short trip home to Australia, while Maverick Antcliff also had another good payday after closing with a 62 to climb into a share of 10th place – his second top-10 in three weeks.

Antcliff sits in eighth place on the Asian Tour Order of Merit, two places behind the leading Australian, New Zealand Open runner-up Scott Hend.

Jason Day was the top Australasian at THE PLAYERS Championship, finishing in a tie for 35th as American Scottie Scheffler continued his season dominance with another win.

It was a somewhat disappointing finish for Day, who opened his week with a 5-under 67, but faded on the weekend at the famous TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course.

On the Epson Tour, New Zealand's Fiona Xu finished T15 at the IOA Golf Classic in Florida, while Cassie Porter finished T23.

West Australian Hayden Hopewell picked up a top-20 finish on the Challenge Tour in India.

PGA TOUR

THE PLAYERS Championship

TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Cse), Ponte Vedra Beach

1 Scottie Scheffler (USA) 67-69-68-64—268 US$4,500,000

T35 Jason Day 67-71-72-72—282 $119,286

T45 Adam Scott 70-72-71-71—284 $70,063

T54 Min Woo Lee 73-70-73-70—286 $57,500

MC Ryan Fox (NZ) 69-76

MC Aaron Baddeley 74-76

MC Cam Davis 79-82

Asian Tour

International Series Macau

Macau Golf and Country Club, Macau

1 John Catlin (USA) 67-66-59-65—257 US$360,000

3 Lucas Herbert 67-66-62-64—259 $126,000

T5 Ben Campbell (NZ) 67-66-63-65—261 $68,533.33

T10 Maverick Antcliff 70-65-67-62—264 $33,975

T14 Travis Smyth 69-64-64-68—265 $25,414

T28 Deyen Lawson 71-65-66-65—267 $16,833.33

T34 Jed Morgan 73-63-68-64—268 $14,000

T60 Kevin Yuan 68-67-68-71—274 $6,100

70 Scott Hend 65-68-72-72—277 $4,600

MC Andrew Dodt 67-70

MC Zach Murray 71-67

MC Aaron Wilkin 69-69

MC Todd Sinnott 67-72

MC Wade Ormsby 68-73

MC Marcus Fraser 71-70

MC Brendan Jones 72-70

MC Michael Hendry (NZ) 69-73

MC Justin Warren 74-70

MC Danny Lee (NZ) 71-74

Epson Tour

IOA Golf Classic

Alaqua Country Club, Longwood, Florida

1 Jessica Peng (USA) 66-69-67—202 US$30,000

T15 Fiona Xu (NZ) 73-69-70—212 $2,728

T23 Cassie Porter 70-69-74—213 $2,190

MC Su Oh 78-69

MC Amelia Garvey (NZ) 75-82

Challenge Tour

Delhi Challenge

Classic Golf & Country Club, Gurugram, Haryana, India

1 John Parry (Eng) 66-69-68-65—268 €44,119

T17 Hayden Hopewell 69-70-68-68—275 €3336

MC Connor McKinney 72-71