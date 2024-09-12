Aussies on Tour: Guan to make PGA TOUR debut

12 Sep 2024 | Professional golf |

A new name joins the Aussie contingent on the PGA TOUR this week with New South Welshman Jeffrey Guan to make his debut at the Procore Championship in California.

The club champion at Bexley Golf Club in Sydney at just 12 years of age, good judges have been closely monitoring Guan’s progress for close to a decade.

He won the 2022 Junior PLAYERS Championship in record-setting fashion and represented the International team in the Junior Presidents Cup that same year.

With three top-10 finishes on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia as an amateur during the 2022/2023 season, Guan finished atop the Future Tour Order of Merit. That provided a direct pathway onto his home Tour, a Tour he joined as a professional last November at the Queensland PGA Championship.

Guan logged his first top-five finish in just his second start at the Victorian PGA Championship, had top 10s in two Webex Players Series events and was added to the Golf Australia Rookie Squad in February this year.

Last month he signed with management company, Sportfive, joining a stable of stars that boasts major winners Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Keegan Bradley and Brian Harman.

Thanks to a sponsor invitation, the 20-year-old will now tee it up alongside the likes of Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, defending champion Sahith Theegala and fellow Aussies Min Woo Lee and Aaron Baddeley at the Silverado Resort.

In announcing Guan’s signing to Sportfive, President of Global Golf, Steve Loy, said he was eager to help Guan’s growth on the world stage.

“We are very excited about Jeff, an excellent young player with the skills and dedication to succeed at the highest level,” said Loy.

“He’s talented, determined, and ambitious, and we have the perfect worldwide set-up to guide him throughout his career.”

Guan has played four events on the Challenge Tour in Europe this year, his best result a tie for 10th at the Le Vaudreil Golf Challenge, a tournament in which he had a share of the lead at the halfway mark.

As Guan begins his PGA TOUR career, Cameron Smith and his Ripper GC teammates play their final individual event of the 2024 LIV Golf season in Chicago.

Winner of the inaugural Chicago event in 2022, Smith enters the week sixth in the individual standings, Ripper GC third in the team standings. If Ripper GC can hang onto third, they will earn a first-round bye in next week’s Dallas Team Championship.

Jason Scrivener and David Micheluzzi will fly the Aussie flag at the Amgen Irish Open, Karl Vilips can lock up a PGA TOUR card at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Simmons Bank Open and there are nine Aussies in the field for the Sanford International on the PGA TOUR Champions.

Photo: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Round 1 tee times AEST

PGA TOUR Procore Championship Silverado Resort (North Cse), Napa, California 12:11am* Aaron Baddeley 1:50am* Jeffrey Guan 5:27am* Tim Wilkinson (NZ) 5:38am Min Woo Lee

Defending champion: Sahith Theegala Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: $US6 million TV times: Live 3am-11am Friday; Live 3am-11:30am Saturday; Live 8:30am-11:30am Sunday; Live 8am-11am Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

DP World Tour Amgen Irish Open Royal County Down GC, Co Down, Northern Ireland 5:40pm Sam Jones (NZ) 6:30pm David Micheluzzi 9:40pm Ryan Fox (NZ) 11pm* Jason Scrivener 11:10pm Daniel Hillier (NZ)

Defending champion: Vincent Norrman Past Aussie winners: Brett Rumford (2004), Lucas Herbert (2021) Prize money: $US6 million TV times: Live 10pm-3am Thursday; Live 1am-3am Saturday; Live 9:30pm-2.30am Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

LIV Golf LIV Golf Chicago Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Illinois Australasians in the field: Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Lucas Herbert, Danny Lee (NZ)

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau Past Aussie winners: Cameron Smith (2022) Prize money: $US20 million TV times: Live 3:15am Saturday, Sunday, Monday on 7 Plus.

Japan Golf Tour ANA Open Golf Tournament Sapporo Golf Club (Watatsu Cse), Hokkaido 8:50am Anthony Quayle 9:05am* Brad Kennedy 12:20pm Brendan Jones

Defending champion: Hideto Tanihara Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1979), Kurt Barnes (2011), Brendan Jones (2016) Prize money: ¥150 million

Korn Ferry Tour Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation Vanderbilt Legends Club (North Cse), Franklin, Tennessee

11:25pm* Brett Drewitt 3:29am* Karl Vilips 3:51am Rhein Gibson

Defending champion: Grayson Murray Past Aussie winners: Cameron Davis (2018) Prize money: $US1.5 million TV times: Live 3am-6am Friday on Fox Sports 503; 12pm-1:30pm Saturday; 5pm-6:30pm Sunday; Live 5am-8am Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

Epson Tour Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic Ol' Colony Golf Complex, Tuscaloosa, Alabama Australasians in the field: Fiona Xu (NZ), Cassie Porter, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard

Defending champion: Isabella Fierro Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: $US237,500

Challenge Tour Open de Portugal at Royal Óbidos Royal Óbidos Spa & Golf Resort, Vau Óbidos, Portugal 5:20pm Hayden Hopewell

Defending champion: Marco Penge Past Aussie winners: Dimitrios Papadatos (2018) Prize money: €270,000

LET Access Series Hauts de France Pas de Calais Golf Open Golf Saint Omer, Lumbres, France Australasians in the field: Kelsey Bennett, Wenyung Keh (NZ)

Defending champion: Lejan Lewthwaite Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: €40,000

PGA TOUR Champions Sanford International Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, South Dakota Australasians in the field: Steven Alker (NZ), Steve Allan, Stuart Appleby, David Bransdon, Greg Chalmers, Richard Green, Mark Hensby, Rod Pampling, John Senden, Michael Wright.

Defending champion: Steve Stricker Past Aussie winners: Nil Prize money: $US2.1 million TV times: 1:30pm-3pm Saturday; 11:30am-1pm Sunday; 11am-12:30pm Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

Legends Tour European Legends Cup Golf Almerimar, Andalucia, Spain Australasians in the field: Michael Campbell (NZ), Michael Long (NZ), Scott Hend

Defending champion: Inaugural event Past Aussie winners: Nil