Aussies on Tour: Green, Lee set sights on Paris Olympics

24 Jun 2024 | Professional golf |

Aussie pair Hannah Green and Minjee Lee have set their sights on Paris after both finished inside the top 25 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Washington.

The champion in 2019, Green closed with a round of 1-under 71 on Sunday at Sahalee Country Club, finishing level with Lee (74) at 4-over for the championship and tied for 24th.

Former Gold Coast high schooler Amy Yang (72) claimed her first major championship by three strokes at the event that marked the end to the two-year Paris 2024 qualification period.

Although the Australian team will not be officially announced until later this week, Green and Lee can now both look forward to another Olympic campaign given they are both inside the top 15 on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

A two-time winner this season, Green will first return home to Perth before heading to France for The Amundi Evian Championship starting July 11.

“Getting the opportunity in Tokyo was an amazing experience,” said Green.

“I’m super excited for Paris to be alongside Minjee as well. Both from Perth and both played junior golf together so it’s really cool for us to both be there. Even her brother (Min Woo Lee) is in the team.

“I think we have really good vibes for the Olympics, and I’m excited to get to Le Golf National.”

Paris will represent Lee’s third straight Olympic appearance, the 28-year-old also excited to share the Olympic experience with her brother for the first time.

“Both of us will be there and it’s kind of nice. I might be watching him maybe on the weekend if I go in a little bit earlier,” said Lee.

“It’ll be pretty exciting to represent our country out at the Olympics and it’s always such a great honour to be able to do that.

“Really looking forward to it.”

Although an Aussie assault never materialised at the Women’s PGA, there were a host of top-10 finishes around the globe.

Mark Hensby (66) produced one of the rounds of the day to climb into a share of third at the Dick’s Open on the PGA TOUR Champions, one clear of fellow Australian Steve Allan (70) who was tied for sixth.

Deyen Lawson finished one shot shy of winner Rahil Gangjee at the Asian Development Tour event in Malaysia and Cameron Smith was the best of the Aussies at LIV Golf Nashville, finishing tied for ninth and nine shots back of winner Tyrrell Hatton.

Photo: Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Results

LPGA Tour KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Washington 1 Amy Yang 70-68-71-72—281 $US1.56m T24 Hannah Green 71-77-73-71—292 $91,079 T24 Minjee Lee 74-72-72-74—292 $91,079 T46 Lydia Ko (NZ) 75-73-76-73—297 $37,675 T46 Gabriela Ruffels 74-74-76-73—297 $37,675 T52 Stephanie Kyriacou 74-69-78-77—298 $29,771 T60 Grace Kim 73-75-77-74—299 $23,969 MC Sarah Kemp 75-76—151 MC Robyn Choi 75-76—151 MC Hira Naveed 82-83—165

PGA TOUR Travelers Championship TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut 1 Scottie Scheffler 65-64-64-65—258 $US3m Won on the first hole of sudden-death playoff T39 Adam Scott 74-67-67-64—272 $85,000 T44 Jason Day 71-70-64-69—274 $63,000 T48 Cam Davis 65-71-69-70—275 $49,286

DP World Tour KLM Open The International, Amsterdam, Netherlands 1 Guido Migliozzi 68-69-66-70—273 €396,532.65 T51 Andrew Martin 71-71-70-73—285 €8,363.84 T51 Tom Power Horan 73-66-76-70—285 €8,363.84 MC Haydn Barron 75-69—144 MC David Micheluzzi 81-76—157 MC Sam Jones (NZ) 83-77—160

Asian Tour Kolon Korea Open Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Korea 1 Minkyu Kim 70-66-71-66—273 $US379,650.72 T28 Travis Smyth 72-73-75-68—288 $5,854.22 T51 Brendan Jones 72-71-79-71—293 $3,576.31 63 Jack Thompson 71-73-78-79—301 $2,854.97 MC Kevin Chun (NZ) 71-75—146 MC Junseok Lee 70-77—147 MC Todd Sinnott 69-78—147 MC Wonjoon Lee 70-78—148 MC Kevin Yuan 75-76—151

LIV Golf LIV Golf Nashville The Grove, College Grove, Tennessee 1 Tyrrell Hatton 65-64-65—194 $US4m T9 Cameron Smith 69-65-69—203 $396,875 T18 Marc Leishman 69-69-69—207 $230,000 T40 Matt Jones 71-72-68—211 $134,000 T48 Lucas Herbert 71-73-70—214 $120,000 54 Danny Lee (NZ) 75-73-70—218 $50,000

PGA TOUR Champions DICK’S Open En-Joie GC, Endicott, New York 1 Padraig Harrington 68-65-68—201 $US315,000 T3 Mark Hensby 70-67-66—203 $126,000 T6 Steve Allan 65-69-70—204 $71,400 T13 David Bransdon 68-67-71—206 $39,900 20 Cameron Percy 69-69-70—208 $27,720 T21 Rod Pampling 71-70-68—209 $23,888 T29 Michael Wright 68-69-74—211 $15,210 T44 Richard Green 70-68-76—214 $7,980 T65 John Senden 74-73-72—219 $2,327 T70 Greg Chalmers 76-73-72—221 $1,785

Ladies European Tour Tipsport Czech Ladies Open Royal Beroun Golf Club, Czech Republic 1 Marta Martin 69-67-63—199 €45,000 T13 Kelsey Bennett 71-70-67—208 €5,490 T33 Kirsten Rudgeley 70-71-70—211 €2,370 T54 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 69-73-72—214 €1,062 T63 Amy Walsh 74-69-73—216 €795 MC Whitney Hillier 73-78—151

Korn Ferry Tour Compliance Solutions Championship Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Norman, Oklahoma 1 John Pak 64-66-65-70—265 $US180,000 70 Tim Wilkinson (NZ) 69-67-78-78—292 $3,920 MC Aiden Didone 71-74—145 MC Dimi Papadatos 70-75—145 MC Rhein Gibson 73-74—147 MC Brett Drewitt 73-77—150 WD Steven Bowditch 76

Asian Development Tour PKNS Selangor Masters Kelab Golf Seri Selangor, Malaysia 1 Rahil Gangjee 66-66-67-73—272 $US30,625 2 Deyen Lawson 69-71-64-69—273 $20,125 T19 Jared Edwards (NZ) 69-71-74-71—285 $1,869.58 T38 Marcus Fraser 73-71-75-71—290 $1,242.50 MC Lachlan Barker 76-71—147 MC Doug Klein 70-79—149 MC Josiah Edwards (a) 74-82—156

Challenge Tour Blot Open de Bretagne Golf Bluegreen de Pléneuf Val André, Pléneuf, France 1 John Parry 64-67-63-68—262 €43,200 T40 Connor McKinney 69-69-69-72—279 €1,620 MC Blake Windred 74-67—141 MC Hayden Hopewell 71-74—145 DQ Jeff Guan 70

Epson Tour Island Resort Championship Sweetgrass Golf Club, Harris, Michigan Event reduced to 36 holes due to rain 1 Soo Bin Joo 67-69—136 $US39,375 T33 Fiona Xu (NZ) 74-67—141 $1,875 T41 Cassie Porter 71-71—142 $1,359 T52 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 71-72—143 $964 T52 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 70-73—143 $964

PGA TOUR Americas The Beachlands Victoria Open Uplands Golf Club, Victoria, British Columbia 1 Frederik Kjettrup 63-64-64-68—259 T22 Harry Hillier (NZ) 64-70-65-69—268 T48 Grant Booth 67-67-72-67—273 MC Karl Vilips 70-71—141 MC Charlie Hillier (NZ) 74-69—143

Legends Tour OFX Irish Legends Seapoint Golf Links, Co Louth, Ireland 1 Adilson Da Silva 70-72-67—209 Won on the third hole of sudden-death playoff T16 Michael Long (NZ) 69-73-73—215 T22 Peter Fowler 73-72-72—217 T28 Scott Hend 78-74-66—218 T36 Michael Campbell (NZ) 72-75-73—220 T43 Peter O’Malley 73-77-72—222

LET Access Series Santander Golf Tour - AVILA Naturavila Golf, Spain 1 Helen Briem (a) 70-62-70—202 T14 Hanee Song (NZ) 73-70-68—211 T14 Stephanie Bunque 70-67-74—211 MC Munchin Keh (NZ) 73-73—146 MC Belinda Ji (a) 73-74—147 MC Laura Hoskin (NZ) 75-75—150 MC Wenyung Keh (NZ) 73-77—150