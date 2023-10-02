Aussies on Tour: Green continues US surge

02 Oct 2023 | Professional golf |

Hannah Green continued her excellent US form finishing seventh at the LPGA Tour’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Arizona today.

The 26-year-old Perth star began the final round in the last group and had a share of the lead on the front nine before South Korean rookie Hae Ran Ryu scooted to a three-shot lead with a stunning 66 and a back nine of just 29.

Green closed with a 2-under par 69 as she works towards the tour championship in November.

This was her first start on tour for more than a month having made her usual trip back to Perth for a break.

She is currently ranked just outside the top 20 on tour having won the LA Championship in April, her fourth career win on the main tour.

Australian rookie Grace Kim also had a good week, conjuring an outstanding final-round 65 to vault into a tie for 18th.

Both Kim and Green, along with Minjee Lee will be in the field for the tour championship in Florida from November 16, but Stephanie Kyriacou (currently ranked 62nd on tour) and Sarah Kemp (72) also have a chance with six tournaments remaining to qualify.

The top 60 players on the points list automatically qualify for the season-ender which boasts a $US2 million winner’s cheque.

Meanwhile in Taiwan, Australian Travis Smyth enjoyed a good week with a big finish giving him a tied-third result and $US60,000 in the Asian Tour’s Taiwan Masters.

Smyth’s closing 69 was the equal-best of the day at Taiwan Golf and Country Club, and he is second on the Order of Merit. Results

LPGA Tour Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle Country Club, Arizona 1 Hae Ran Ryu 64-64-66 – 194 $US345,000 7 Hannah Green 65-65-69 – 199 $67,110 T18 Grace Kim 69-68-65 – 202 $27,366 T34 Karis Davidson 68-69-68 – 205 $12,278 T62 Su Oh 69-69-71 – 209 $5,700 T69 Stephanie Kyriacou 71-68-71 – 210 $5,344 MC Sarah Jane Smith 73-69 – 142 MC Sarah Kemp 72-75 – 147 Epson Tour Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic Ol’ Colony Golf Course, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 1 Isabella Fierro (MEX) 69-66-68—203 US$30,000 T14 Hira Naveed 70-70-69—209 US$2,882 T14 Amelia Garvey 67-71-71—209 US$2,882 T22 Robyn Choi 73-68-69—210 US$2,257 MC Cassie Porter 70-75 Asian Tour Mercuries Taiwan Masters Taiwan Golf and Country Club, Tamsui, Taiwan 1 Jaco Ahlers (RSA) 69-74-72-69—284 US$200,000 T3 Travis Smyth 71-75-72-69—287 US$60,000 T11 Scott Hend 71-74-73-72—290 US$15,000 T22 Todd Sinnott 70-75-74-73—292 US$9,725 T29 Jack Thompson 74-72-75-73—294 US$8,200 T54 Josh Younger 73-75-72-80—300 US$2,500 MC Zach Murray 73-76 MC Andrew Dodt 73-77 MC Terry Pilkadaris 78-72 MC Kevin Yuan 74-76 MC Marcus Fraser 79-73 MC Tom Power-Horan 80-74 MC Douglas Klein 73-81 Japan Golf Tour Vantelin Tokai Classic Miyoshi Country Club, Miyoshi, Aichi 1 Yuta Kinoshita 64-70-68-67—269 MC Brad Kennedy 71-74 MC Anthony Quayle 76-69 MC Dylan Perry 70-76 MC Adam Bland 73-77 MC Brendan Jones 76-76 Ladies European Tour Lacoste Ladies Open De France Golf Barriere, Deauville, Normandy 1 Johanna Gustavsson (SWE) 66-66-65—197 €52,500 T55 Kirsten Rudgeley 68-73-75—216 €1,102.50