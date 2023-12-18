Aussies on Tour: Endycott's nervous wait at Q-school

18 Dec 2023 | Professional golf |

Harrison Endycott will have to wait another day to find out if he can win the PGA Tour Q-School in Florida, but the Australian is close to achieving his goal with a two-shot lead.

Storms dumped a huge amount of rain on the courses in the Jacksonville area leaving the tour no option but to cancel Sunday’s round and postpone to Monday.

Sydney’s Endycott, 27, is at 12-under par through three rounds needing to finish in the top five to secure playing rights for 2024.

The New South Welshman played the full 2022-23 season on the US Tour but just missed his card, sending him back to Q-School. But he already knew that he had conditional playing rights having finished in the band between 125 th and 150 th on the Fedex Cup points list.

“It's been really solid this week,” he said on Saturday. “Just really been working hard on limiting mistakes. Just done a really good job of that today. I think I didn't really make a mistake today on a tough day. 18 was very easy to make a mistake this afternoon, and it was nice to make a pretty clutch par on the last.

“I feel really free. Putter feels great. I'm just kind of in a good head space this week. It's a weird one just because of Q-school and how it's a different format, just slightly different opportunities for so many different guys.

“Coming into this week for me was a little bit of a freer week, and also being able to trust what I was working on over the last few weeks at home, and it's a good week to come in and try that.

“I'm playing really, really good golf, really happy where I'm hitting the shots to, where I'm making putts from.”

The other Australian to watch closely in the final round is Tom Power Horan, who is tied-24 th through three rounds at 2-under par. Outside of the top five, the next 40 players at the end of the tournament receive rights to play on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024.

Results

PGA TOUR

Q-School (final round postponed), Ponta Vedra Beach

1 Harrison Endycott 65-68-65 – 198

T24 Tom Power Horan 72-72-64 – 208

T68 John Lyras 78-67-66 – 211

T109 David Micheluzzi 74-73-68 – 215

T129 Brett Drewitt 75-70-74 – 219

T134 Charlie Hillier (NZ) 70-73-79 – 222

WD Rhein Gibson 74-68-73 – 215

DP World Tour

Mauritius Open, Heritage Reserve GC, Mauritius

1 Louis Oosthuizen 68-69-65-69 – 271 €185,672

T59 Andrew Martin 70-72-74-74 – 290 €3167

MC Sam Jones (NZ) 71-73 – 144

MC Haydn Barron 73-74 – 147

Asian Tour

Saudi Open, Riyadh GC

1 Denwit Boriboonsub 68-66-68-64 – 266 $180,000

3 Travis Smyth 70-67-67-65 – 269 $63,000

T10 Todd Sinnott 67-67-69-70 – 273 $20,250

T23 Douglas Klein 69-69-70-69 – 277 $9,400

T39 Andrew Dodt 73-71-66-69 – 279 $6,400

T42 Scott Hend 73-69-66-72 – 280 $5,608

MC Aaron Wilkin 71-75 – 146

MC Sam Brazel 75-73 – 148

MC Kevin Yuan 75-76 – 151

Ladies European Tour

Q-School, Morocco (through 2 rounds)