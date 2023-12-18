18 Dec 2023 | Professional golf |
Aussies on Tour: Endycott's nervous wait at Q-school
by Martin Blake
Harrison Endycott will have to wait another day to find out if he can win the PGA Tour Q-School in Florida, but the Australian is close to achieving his goal with a two-shot lead.
Storms dumped a huge amount of rain on the courses in the Jacksonville area leaving the tour no option but to cancel Sunday’s round and postpone to Monday.
Sydney’s Endycott, 27, is at 12-under par through three rounds needing to finish in the top five to secure playing rights for 2024.
The New South Welshman played the full 2022-23 season on the US Tour but just missed his card, sending him back to Q-School. But he already knew that he had conditional playing rights having finished in the band between 125th and 150th on the Fedex Cup points list.
“It's been really solid this week,” he said on Saturday. “Just really been working hard on limiting mistakes. Just done a really good job of that today. I think I didn't really make a mistake today on a tough day. 18 was very easy to make a mistake this afternoon, and it was nice to make a pretty clutch par on the last.
“I feel really free. Putter feels great. I'm just kind of in a good head space this week. It's a weird one just because of Q-school and how it's a different format, just slightly different opportunities for so many different guys.
“Coming into this week for me was a little bit of a freer week, and also being able to trust what I was working on over the last few weeks at home, and it's a good week to come in and try that.
“I'm playing really, really good golf, really happy where I'm hitting the shots to, where I'm making putts from.”
The other Australian to watch closely in the final round is Tom Power Horan, who is tied-24th through three rounds at 2-under par. Outside of the top five, the next 40 players at the end of the tournament receive rights to play on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024.
Results
PGA TOUR
Q-School (final round postponed), Ponta Vedra Beach
1 Harrison Endycott 65-68-65 – 198
T24 Tom Power Horan 72-72-64 – 208
T68 John Lyras 78-67-66 – 211
T109 David Micheluzzi 74-73-68 – 215
T129 Brett Drewitt 75-70-74 – 219
T134 Charlie Hillier (NZ) 70-73-79 – 222
WD Rhein Gibson 74-68-73 – 215
DP World Tour
Mauritius Open, Heritage Reserve GC, Mauritius
1 Louis Oosthuizen 68-69-65-69 – 271 €185,672
T59 Andrew Martin 70-72-74-74 – 290 €3167
MC Sam Jones (NZ) 71-73 – 144
MC Haydn Barron 73-74 – 147
Asian Tour
Saudi Open, Riyadh GC
1 Denwit Boriboonsub 68-66-68-64 – 266 $180,000
3 Travis Smyth 70-67-67-65 – 269 $63,000
T10 Todd Sinnott 67-67-69-70 – 273 $20,250
T23 Douglas Klein 69-69-70-69 – 277 $9,400
T39 Andrew Dodt 73-71-66-69 – 279 $6,400
T42 Scott Hend 73-69-66-72 – 280 $5,608
MC Aaron Wilkin 71-75 – 146
MC Sam Brazel 75-73 – 148
MC Kevin Yuan 75-76 – 151
Ladies European Tour
Q-School, Morocco (through 2 rounds)
T37 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 71-72 – 143
T51 Abbie Teasdale 74-70 – 144
T51 Munchen Keh (NZ) 71-73 – 144
T51 Soo Jin Lee 72-72 – 144
T63 Amy Walsh 75-70 – 145
T63 Wenyung Keh (NZ) 74-71 – 145
T138 Kelsey Bennett 77-77 – 154
T145 Stefanie Hall 74-82 – 156
