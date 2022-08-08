08 Aug 2022 | Professional golf |
Aussies on Tour: Endycott one step closer to PGA TOUR
by Australian Golf Media
By Tony Webeck
Harrison Endycott’s promotion to the PGA TOUR is on hold for at least another week following a top-five finish at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship.
Needing a top-three finish to guarantee himself one of the 25 PGA TOUR cards distributed at the end of the regular season, Endycott began the final round tied for second just one stroke off the lead.
A day after playing the front nine at Oakridge Country Club in just 28 strokes, the Sydneysider found birdies harder to come by on Sunday.
He began with six straight pars before book-ending a bogey at the par-4 eighth with birdies at seven and nine to turn in one-under.
On a day in which 11 players shot six-under or better, Endycott’s steady progress sent him tumbling down to a tie for 18th entering the back nine.
A birdie at the 12th was a step in the right direction and when he made back-to-back birdies at 15 and 16 the coveted ‘TOUR Bound’ status was tantalisingly within reach.
A raised putter as the ball neared the hole was proof enough that the 26-year-old thought his birdie try was headed for the centre of the cup at 17, inexplicably tailing off to the left for a tap-in par.
The Huntsville Championship winner in May, Endycott had another good look at birdie at 18 but again the ball stayed above ground for a closing par and round of four-under 67.
With one event left in the regular season, Endycott is projected to move from 25th to 19th in the Korn Ferry Tour points list, just one decent finish from achieving a lifelong dream.
The Wyndham Championship served as the final regular-season tournament of the PGA TOUR season with Victorian Cameron Percy making a late charge towards the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Sitting 158th on the points list, Percy needed a win to qualify for the Playoffs. He fell short of that target but a Sunday 66 moved the 48-year-old into a tie for eighth and a finishing position of 142nd that will qualify him for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Minjee Lee completed one of the great major championship seasons by an Australian, the 26-year-old finishing tied for fourth at the AIG Women’s Open.
Nine strokes from the lead at the start of the final round, Lee stood on the 18th tee just two back.
Her approach shot missed the green left, her resulting bogey putting her three shots from the playoff won by South African Ashleigh Buhai.
Results
Korn Ferry Tour
Utah Championship
Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
Winner Andrew Kozan 63-70-67-63—263
T5 Harrison Endycott 67-68-63-67—265
MC Ryan Ruffels 73-67—140
MC Curtis Luck 68-73—141
MC Rhein Gibson 71-71—142
AIG Women’s Open
Muirfield Golf Club, Gullane, Scotland
Winner Ashleigh Buhai 70-65-64-75—274 €1,073,406.60
T4 Minjee Lee 68-70-70-69—277 €322,995.64
T7 Steph Kyriacou 70-68-70-71—279 €168,533.34
T7 Lydia Ko (NZ) 71-70-70-68—279 €168,533.34
T35 Hannah Green 71-66-74-75—286 €50,079.91
T48 Whitney Hillier 72-69-73-75—289 €29,164.02
MC Su Oh 77-75—152
PGA TOUR
Wyndham Championship
Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina
Winner Joohyung Kim 67-64-68-61—260 $US1.314m
T8 Cameron Percy65-70-68-66—269 $198,925
T61 Brett Drewitt 67-67-71-71—276 $15,841
T76 Adam Scott 68-70-74-68—280 $14,016
MC Aaron Baddeley71-72—143
WD Jason Day 67
DP World Tour
Cazoo Open
The Celtic Manor Resort, City of Newport, Wales
Winner Callum Shinkwin 69-68-65-70—272 €297,500
T35 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 72-72-73-70—287 €12,110
T49 Josh Geary (NZ) 72-72-75-71—290 €7,175
T63 Dimitrios Papadatos 70-76-75-74—295 €4,550
MC Jake McLeod 76-71—147
MC Zach Murray 71-77—148
MC Elvis Smylie 76-75—151
MC Scott Hend 76-76—152
MC Austin Bautista 73-81—154
DQ Maverick Antcliff 71
Asian Tour
Mandiri Indonesia Open
Pondok Indah Golf Course, Indonesia
Winner Gaganjeet Bhullar 68-67-68-65—268 $90,000
T19 Kevin Yuan 71-64-73-69—277 $5,625
T24 Ben Campbell (NZ) 68-68-72-70—278 $5,000
T39 Aaron Pike 69-67-72-74—282 $3,062.50
T39 Sam Brazel 69-72-71-70—282 $3,062.50
T50 Todd Sinnott 72-70-68-74—284 $2,150
T55 Andrew Dodt 71-69-73-72—285 $1,775
64 Josh Younger 71-69-77-70—287 $1,450
MC Scott Strange 70-73—143
MC Jake Higginbottom 72-71—143
MC Cory Crawford 73-73—146
MC Ben Eccles 71-75—146
MC Daniel Fox 71-75—146
MC Gareth Paddison (NZ) 76-71—147
Epson Tour
French Lick Charity Classic
The Pete Dye Course at French Lick, French Lick, Indiana
Winner Xiaowen Yin 70-72-70-69—281 $US50,250
T22 Gabriela Ruffels 71-75-77-69—292 $3,767
T22 Robyn Choi 73-73-74-72—292 $3,767
60 Emily Mahar 75-71-80-79—305 $1,254
MC Amelia Garvey (NZ) 75-74—149
MC Grace Kim 75-74—149
MC Soo Jin Lee 74-75—149
MC Sarah Jane Smith 72-77—149
MC Hira Naveed 71-78—149
MC Julienne Soo 75-82—157
WD Stephanie Na 83
PGA TOUR Canada
Quebec Open
Club de Golf Le Blainviller (Heritage Cse), Blainville, Quebec
Winner Ryan Gerard 65-68-66-73—272
MC Cameron John 72-72—144
MC Will Barnett 73-77—150
Champions Tour
Shaw Charity Classic
Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Canada
Winner Jerry Kelly 68-66-67—201 $US352,500
T16 Mark Hensby 68-71-67—206 $37,600
T34 David McKenzie68-72-69—209 $12,831
T60 Stephen Leaney 70-74-72—216 $3,878
