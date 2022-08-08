Aussies on Tour: Endycott one step closer to PGA TOUR

08 Aug 2022 | Professional golf |

By Tony Webeck

Harrison Endycott’s promotion to the PGA TOUR is on hold for at least another week following a top-five finish at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship.

Needing a top-three finish to guarantee himself one of the 25 PGA TOUR cards distributed at the end of the regular season, Endycott began the final round tied for second just one stroke off the lead.

A day after playing the front nine at Oakridge Country Club in just 28 strokes, the Sydneysider found birdies harder to come by on Sunday.

He began with six straight pars before book-ending a bogey at the par-4 eighth with birdies at seven and nine to turn in one-under.

On a day in which 11 players shot six-under or better, Endycott’s steady progress sent him tumbling down to a tie for 18th entering the back nine.

A birdie at the 12th was a step in the right direction and when he made back-to-back birdies at 15 and 16 the coveted ‘TOUR Bound’ status was tantalisingly within reach.

A raised putter as the ball neared the hole was proof enough that the 26-year-old thought his birdie try was headed for the centre of the cup at 17, inexplicably tailing off to the left for a tap-in par.

The Huntsville Championship winner in May, Endycott had another good look at birdie at 18 but again the ball stayed above ground for a closing par and round of four-under 67.

With one event left in the regular season, Endycott is projected to move from 25th to 19th in the Korn Ferry Tour points list, just one decent finish from achieving a lifelong dream.

The Wyndham Championship served as the final regular-season tournament of the PGA TOUR season with Victorian Cameron Percy making a late charge towards the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Sitting 158th on the points list, Percy needed a win to qualify for the Playoffs. He fell short of that target but a Sunday 66 moved the 48-year-old into a tie for eighth and a finishing position of 142nd that will qualify him for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Minjee Lee completed one of the great major championship seasons by an Australian, the 26-year-old finishing tied for fourth at the AIG Women’s Open.

Nine strokes from the lead at the start of the final round, Lee stood on the 18th tee just two back.

Her approach shot missed the green left, her resulting bogey putting her three shots from the playoff won by South African Ashleigh Buhai.

Results

Korn Ferry Tour

Utah Championship

Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

Winner Andrew Kozan 63-70-67-63—263

T5 Harrison Endycott 67-68-63-67—265

MC Ryan Ruffels 73-67—140

MC Curtis Luck 68-73—141

MC Rhein Gibson 71-71—142

AIG Women’s Open

Muirfield Golf Club, Gullane, Scotland

Winner Ashleigh Buhai 70-65-64-75—274 €1,073,406.60

T4 Minjee Lee 68-70-70-69—277 €322,995.64

T7 Steph Kyriacou 70-68-70-71—279 €168,533.34

T7 Lydia Ko (NZ) 71-70-70-68—279 €168,533.34

T35 Hannah Green 71-66-74-75—286 €50,079.91

T48 Whitney Hillier 72-69-73-75—289 €29,164.02

MC Su Oh 77-75—152

PGA TOUR

Wyndham Championship

Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

Winner Joohyung Kim 67-64-68-61—260 $US1.314m

T8 Cameron Percy65-70-68-66—269 $198,925

T61 Brett Drewitt 67-67-71-71—276 $15,841

T76 Adam Scott 68-70-74-68—280 $14,016

MC Aaron Baddeley71-72—143

WD Jason Day 67

DP World Tour

Cazoo Open

The Celtic Manor Resort, City of Newport, Wales

Winner Callum Shinkwin 69-68-65-70—272 €297,500

T35 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 72-72-73-70—287 €12,110

T49 Josh Geary (NZ) 72-72-75-71—290 €7,175

T63 Dimitrios Papadatos 70-76-75-74—295 €4,550

MC Jake McLeod 76-71—147

MC Zach Murray 71-77—148

MC Elvis Smylie 76-75—151

MC Scott Hend 76-76—152

MC Austin Bautista 73-81—154

DQ Maverick Antcliff 71

Asian Tour

Mandiri Indonesia Open

Pondok Indah Golf Course, Indonesia

Winner Gaganjeet Bhullar 68-67-68-65—268 $90,000

T19 Kevin Yuan 71-64-73-69—277 $5,625

T24 Ben Campbell (NZ) 68-68-72-70—278 $5,000

T39 Aaron Pike 69-67-72-74—282 $3,062.50

T39 Sam Brazel 69-72-71-70—282 $3,062.50

T50 Todd Sinnott 72-70-68-74—284 $2,150

T55 Andrew Dodt 71-69-73-72—285 $1,775

64 Josh Younger 71-69-77-70—287 $1,450

MC Scott Strange 70-73—143

MC Jake Higginbottom 72-71—143

MC Cory Crawford 73-73—146

MC Ben Eccles 71-75—146

MC Daniel Fox 71-75—146

MC Gareth Paddison (NZ) 76-71—147

Epson Tour

French Lick Charity Classic

The Pete Dye Course at French Lick, French Lick, Indiana

Winner Xiaowen Yin 70-72-70-69—281 $US50,250

T22 Gabriela Ruffels 71-75-77-69—292 $3,767

T22 Robyn Choi 73-73-74-72—292 $3,767

60 Emily Mahar 75-71-80-79—305 $1,254

MC Amelia Garvey (NZ) 75-74—149

MC Grace Kim 75-74—149

MC Soo Jin Lee 74-75—149

MC Sarah Jane Smith 72-77—149

MC Hira Naveed 71-78—149

MC Julienne Soo 75-82—157

WD Stephanie Na 83

PGA TOUR Canada

Quebec Open

Club de Golf Le Blainviller (Heritage Cse), Blainville, Quebec

Winner Ryan Gerard 65-68-66-73—272

MC Cameron John 72-72—144

MC Will Barnett 73-77—150

Champions Tour

Shaw Charity Classic

Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Canada