08 Jan 2024 | Professional golf |

Aussies on Tour: Day top 10 in 2024 debut

by Tony Webeck

Jason Day The Sentry Final Round
Jason Day shot 67 in the final round to finish tied for 10th at The Sentry in Hawaii. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Australia’s No.1 male golfer, Jason Day, continued his career resurgence with a top-10 finish as American Chris Kirk claimed the PGA TOUR season-opening The Sentry at Kapalua Resort in Hawaii.

On a day in which Korean Sungjae Im bettered the PGA TOUR record for most birdies in a 72-hole tournament – supplanting Australia’s own Paul Gow’s shared record of 32 set at the 2001 BC Open – Kirk’s closing 65 saw him finish at 29-under par, one clear of Sahith Theegala (63) with Jordan Spieth (65) outright third.

Day threatened to make a Sunday charge up the leaderboard with three straight birdies from the fifth hole to draw within one of the lead but a wayward tee shot at the par-3 eighth led to a costly double-bogey.

The 36-year-old made his 24th birdie of the week at the par-4 12th and then made three further birdies on the trot to play his way into a tie for 10th, the 92nd of his career on the PGA TOUR.

It was a week of mixed scores for the only other Aussie in the field, Cam Davis closing with a bogey-free round of 8-under 65 to climb four spots into a tie for 52nd.

Results

PGA TOUR The Sentry Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course), Kapalua, Hawaii 1 Chris Kirk 67-65-66-65—263 $US3.6m T10 Jason Day 65-69-67-67—268 $530,000 T52 Cam Davis 75-68-73-65—281 $54,500

