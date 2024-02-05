Aussies on Tour: Day denied tilt at Pebble Beach title

05 Feb 2024 | Professional golf |

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – the second Signature event of the PGA TOUR season – was initially scheduled for a Monday finish due to “inclement weather and safety concerns”, players and commentators posting videos showing the veracity of the conditions.

Yet in consultation with Monterey County emergency authorities who have implemented a 'Shelter in Place' order until Monday morning for the greater Pebble Beach community, PGA TOUR officials decided to cancel the final round “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all constituents“.

As a result, tournament results are final through the conclusion of 54 holes.

Runner-up in 2018 and with a total of eight top-10s from 13 appearances, Day has continually shown he has the game to be victorious at Pebble Beach.

On the back of a 9-under 63 in Round 3 on Saturday, Day was hopeful that he would have an opportunity to launch a Round 4 assault.

“I'm hoping we play 72 holes, that would be nice, especially because it's a Signature event and you want to finish the tournament,” said Day.

“It would be disappointing to play 54 holes.”

Tied for 10th at The Sentry to open his 2024 campaign, Day is looking more and more like the player who rose to No.1 in the world in 2015.

It is also giving validity too to his claims that after period of back injuries he can yet again climb to the very top of world golf.

Now 36 years of age, Day acknowledges that his experience on Tour is a tool he can use to add to his tally of 13 career PGA TOUR wins.

“It's surprising because this is my 17th season on the Tour,” Day added.

“I'm getting older and the guys that come out every single year, the new faces are getting younger.

“With that being said, watching these young guys play knowing that they're hitting it further and they're full of confidence and they're big and strong, I feel like I've got the experience on my side to be able to handle certain situations, pressure situations.

“I just have to make sure that I do everything I possibly can to make sure that I'm healthy, I don't lose any speed and I mentally want to.

“If I can do those few things, I should have a decent second half of my career.”

With one round to play at Pebble Beach, all three Aussies are inside the top 20, Adam Scott and Cam Davis four back of Day in a tie for 20th.

With a limited field at Pebble Beach, Sydney’s Harrison Endycott took his talents to the DP World Tour where he finished tied for 16th at the Bahrain Championship.

Endycott shared top Aussie honours with reigning Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner David Micheluzzi, who posted 68 in the final round for his third top-20 finish on the DP World Tour in the past year.

Results

PGA TOUR AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California Event reduced to 54 holes due to inclement weather 1 Wyndham Clark 72-67-60—199 T6 Jason Day 69-71-63—203 T20 Cam Davis 70-69-68—207 T20 Adam Scott 72-67-68—207

DP World Tour Bahrain Championship Royal Golf Club, Kingdom of Bahrain, Bahrain 1 Dylan Fritelli 67-68-69-71—275 €390,779.85 T16 Harrison Endycott 69-68-73-73—283 €28,832.33 T16 David Micheluzzi 70-74-71-68—283 €28,832.33 T43 Haydn Barron 71-73-76-67—287 €12,183.14 T56 Jason Scrivener 71-73-74-72—290 €7,011.05 MC Sam Jones (NZ) 77-73—150

Korn Ferry Tour The Panama Championship Club de Golf de Panama, Panama City, Panama 1 Isaiah Salinda 70-65-68-65—268 $US180,000 T52 Curtis Luck 73-65-70-77—285 $4,180 MC Brett Drewitt 75-71—146 MC Dimi Papadatos 69-79—148 MC Rhein Gibson 80-71—151

LIV Golf LIV Golf Mayakoba El Camaleón Mayakoba Golf Course, Playa del Carmen, Mexico 1 Joaquin Niemann 59-72-70—201$US4m Won on the fourth hole of sudden death playoff T8 Cameron Smith 69-70-67—206$457,500 T21 Lucas Herbert 70-70-71—211$215,000 T25 Matt Jones 73-73-66—212$190,000 T25 Marc Leishman 68-74-70—212$190,000 48 Danny Lee (NZ) 71-73-75—219$120,000

Challenge Tour SDC Open Zebula Golf Estate & Spa, Limpopo, South Africa 1 Rhys Enoch 66-66-66-66—264 €51,008.26 T52 Hayden Hopewell 70-68-71-71—280 €1,705.64