Aussies on Tour: Davis rolls the dice in Vegas

12 Oct 2023 | Professional golf |

Australian Cam Davis will be hoping to match form with good fortune when he seeks a second PGA TOUR title at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas.

Davis is one of four Aussies in the field at TPC Summerlin, Scottsdale-based PGA Professional Craig Hocknull earning the sixth PGA TOUR start of his career by winningthe PGA of America’s Southwest section championship.

Davis is without a win since his victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit more than two years ago but possesses a formline that will have Vegas bookmakers salivating.

Outright third in his most recent start at the Fortinet Championship, Davis boasts four top-10 finishes in his past five starts and has made the cut each of the four times he has played TPC Summerlin.

His best finish is a tie for 27th two years ago but ahead of his return home for both the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and ISPS HANDA Australian Open, will be hoping to bring a second PGA TOUR title in his carry-on.

As Davis chases a second PGA TOUR win, Scott Hend returns to Macau looking for a third victory at the SJM Macao Open.

Returning to the Asian Tour for the first time since 2017, Macau will welcome 16 Aussies and Kiwi pair Ben Campbell and Nick Voke to Macau Golf and Country Club.

Hend was victorious in both 2013 and 2015 and finished second in 2014 so will be able to draw upon plenty of good memories.

Joining Hend and co in Macau is Min Woo Lee, his sister Minjee Lee leading the Aussie charge at the LPGA Tour event in Shanghai.

The LPGA Buick Shanghai has not been played since Danielle Kang won for the second straight year in 2019 and Lee, Grace Kim and Karis Davidson will make up the Australian contingent this week.

Regarded as one of the toughest tests in all of professional golf, the Japan Open also tees off on Thursday morning where Adam Scott and amateur Jeffrey Guan join Japan Golf Tour regulars Brad Kennedy, Anthony Quayle and Adam Bland.

Round 1 tee times AEDT

PGA TOUR Shriners Children's Open TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada 12.50am* Robby Shelton, Austin Eckroat, Harrison Endycott 1.34am Lucas Herbert, Robert Streb, Andrew Landry 1.34am* Si Woo Kim, Cam Davis, Scott Stallings 7.30am* Michael Gligic, Peter Kuest, Craig Hocknull

Defending champion: Tom Kim Past Aussie winners: Greg Norman (1986), Stuart Appleby (2003), Andre Stolz (2004), Rod Pampling (2016) TV times: Live 12.30am-4am Friday on Fox Sports 505; Live 4am-11am Friday on Fox Sports 503; Live 12.30am-4am Saturday on Fox Sports 505; Live 4am-11am Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 8am-11am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503.

DP World Tour acciona Open de España Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain 6.20pm Marcus Kinhult, Tapio Pulkkanen, Jason Scrivener 6.20pm* Adri Arnaus, Daniel Hillier (NZ), Tom McKibbin

Defending champion: Jon Rahm Past Aussie winners: Rodger Davis (1990) TV times: Live 11pm-4am Thursday, Friday; Live 10.30pm-3am Saturday; Live 10pm-3am Sunday on Fox Sports 503.

LPGA Tour LPGA Buick Shanghai Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, People's Republic of China 12.21pm* Lauren Coughlin, Karis Davidson, Stephanie Meadow 12.54pm Sei Young Kim, Lydia Ko (NZ), Patty Tavatanakit 1.27pm* Moriya Jutanugarn, Grace Kim, Gabriella Then 1.38pm Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin, Rose Zhang

Defending champion: Danielle Kang (2019) Past Aussie winners: Nil TV times: Live 2pm-7pm Thursday, Friday on Fox Sports 503; Live 2pm-7pm Saturday on Fox Sports 505; Live 2pm-7pm Sunday on Fox Sports 507 and Kayo Sports.

Asian Tour SJM Macao Open Macau Golf and Country Club, Macau 9.50am Hun Pui In (a), Douglas Klein, Jeremy Gandon 9.55am* Scott Hend, Min Woo Lee, Taichi Kho 10.10am Pawin Ingkhapradit, Chikkarangappa S, Andrew Dodt 10.15am* Zach Murray, Suradit Yongcharoenchai, Yikeun Chang 10.20am Jack Thompson, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam, Michael Maguire 10.25am* Micah Lauren Shin, Chapchai Nirat, Marcus Fraser 10.30am Mardan Mamat, Suteepat Prateeptienchai, Josh Younger 10.40am John Lyras, Dodge Kemmer, Matt Killen 11am Kartik Sharma, Nick Voke (NZ) 11.05am* Natipong Srithong, Ben Campbell (NZ), Tom Power-Horan 2.50pm* Rashid Khan, Ollie Roberts, Terry Pilkadaris 3pm* Turk Pettit, Terrence Ng, Kevin Yuan 3.05pm Todd Sinnott, Sarit Suwannarut, Ian Snyman 3.10pm* David Gleeson, SSP Chawrasia, Justin Quiban 3.15pm Sam Brazel, David Drysdale, Angelo Que 4pm* MJ Viljoen, Harrison Gilbert-Wong, K P Lin

Defending champion: Gaganjeet Bhullar (2017) Past Aussie winners: Kane Webber (2006), David Gleeson (2008), Scott Hend (2013, 2015) TV times: Live 4pm-8pm Thursday on Fox Sports 506; Live 4pm-8pm Friday on Fox Sports 507; 8.30pm-10.30pm Saturday on Fox Sports 503; 7.30pm-9.30pm Sunday on Fox Sports 503.

Japan Golf Tour Japan Open Golf Championship Ibaraki Country Club (West Cse) 9.55am Riku Uze (a), Adam Bland, Taichi Nabetani 10.20am* Lee Sang Hee, Akuryu Iwasaki, Brad Kennedy 1.25pm Kohei Okada (a), Anthony Quayle, Mikumu Horikawa 1.35pm Yasuka Migakawa, Adam Scott, Takumi Kanaya 1.45pm Jeffrey Guan (a), Riki Kawamoto, Takahiro Hatachi

Defending champion: Yasuka Hanamigawa (a) Past Aussie winners: Craig Parry (1997), Paul Sheehan (2006)

Challenge Tour Hainan Open Danzhou Ancient Saltern Golf Club, Hainan Island, China Australasians in the field: Kieran Muir (NZ)

Defending champion: Francesco Laporta (2019) Past Aussie winners: Nil

PGA TOUR Champions SAS Championship Prestonwood CC, Cary, North Carolina Australasians in the field: Steven Alker (NZ), Stuart Appleby, Richard Green, Mark Hensby, David McKenzie, Rod Pampling, John Senden

Defending champion: Fred Couples Past Aussie winners: Nil TV times: Live 5am-8am Saturday on Fox Sports 505; Live 5am-8am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503.