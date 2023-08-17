Aussies on Tour: Davis embracing do-or-die Playoffs run

17 Aug 2023 | Professional golf |

Australian Cam Davis is adamant that the sudden-death situation he has found himself in recent weeks actually brings out his best as he seeks a maiden Tour Championship appearance.

Davis and Jason Day are the only two Aussies still in the hunt to go the distance in this year’s FedEx Cup on the PGA TOUR which is in its penultimate week at this week’s BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club.

Davis moved from No.62 to No.45 on the FedEx Cup with a tie for sixth last week at the FedEx St Jude Championship after a tie for seventh at the Wyndham Championship to solidify his spot in the top 70. That only came after earning a share of 10th at the 3M Open just to move inside the top 70.

Remarkably, Davis remains in the hunt to become the first Australian winner of the FedEx Cup but needs a solo sixth at minimum to qualify for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

“I've found myself in this sort of situation quite a few times now through my career,” Davis said on the eve of Round 1.

“Whether it was my first year getting on to the PGA TOUR and losing my card and having to play a great nine holes to finish the Korn Ferry finals event just to get my card back, to playing in a playoff.

“I feel like when it is kind of a do-or-die situation, some of the inhibitor actually is taken off in my brain.

“I've got free reign; the only way I'm going to succeed is if I make a really committed swing and not just go for broke but definitely play without fear of making a mistake.

“I started the round just inside the number the last few weeks, but I needed to play a good round and shoot under par to stay there. At no point did I get safe. I still felt like I needed to make birdies, and even when I finished I thought, well, maybe it's enough but maybe I needed more birdies. It was only after the round that I found out it was enough each time.

“In that sort of headspace, I feel like I've played a lot of really good golf to keep my career pressing forward.

“Each time I do it's another little thing in the back of any mind the next time I'm in that situation that I can play well and do well in that situation.”

Day will start the week No.21 in the FedEx Cup ranking as he seeks to return to the Tour Championship for the first time in five years.

All told there are 46 Aussies teeing it up across eight international tours this week, including eight at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational in Ireland, a mixed gender event sanctioned by the DP World Tour, Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour.

Connor McKinney has been extended an invitation to join Blake Windred, Ryan Ruffels and Jordan Zunic in the men’s event while Sarah Jane Smith, Karis Davidson, Su Oh and Sarah Kemp will contest the women’s event across Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Castlerock Golf Club.

There is a heavy Australian presence at the Asian Tour’s International Series England event in London and West Australian amateur Jennifer Herbst will tee it up alongside fellow Aussies Robyn Choi, Sarah Yamaki Branch and Jess Whiting at the Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic on the Epson Tour.

Round 1 tee times AEST

PGA TOUR BMW Championship Olympia Fields Country Club (Nth Cse), Olympia Fields, Illinois 1.43am Cam Davis, Cameron Young 2.54am Jason Day, Collin Morikawa

Defending champion: Patrick Cantlay Past Aussie winners: Jason Day (2015), Marc Leishman (2017) TV times: Live 12am-8am Friday; Live 12.30am-8am Saturday; Live 10.30pm-8am Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 10.30pm-2am on Fox Sports 505; Live 2am-8am Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

DP World Tour ISPS HANDA World Invitational Galgorm Castle, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland Galgorm Castle GC 4.41pm Connor McKinney, Gary Stal, Mateusz Gradecki 4.25pm JR Galbraith, Blake Windred, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 4.47pm* Ryan Ruffels, Jamie Rutherford, David Dixon Castlerock GC 4.41pm Ma Chengyao, Jordan Zunic

Defending champion: Ewen Ferguson Past Aussie winners: Nil TV times: Live 10pm-3am Thursday, Friday; Live 10.30pm-3.30am Saturday on Fox Sports 505; Live 8pm-1.30am Sunday on Fox Sports 503.

LPGA Tour ISPS HANDA World Invitational Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland Castlerock GC 4.30pm Clara Manzalini, Karis Davidson, Agathe Sauzon 5.58pm Laura Beveridge, Sydnee Michaels, Su Oh Galgorm GC 6.20pm Tereza Melecka, Sarah Jane Smith, Jing Yan 9.30pm Sarah Kemp, Trichat Cheenglab, Alice Hewson

Defending champion: Maja Stark Past Aussie winners: Nil TV times: Live 10pm-3am Thursday, Friday; Live 10.30pm-3.30am Saturday on Fox Sports 505; Live 8pm-1.30am Sunday on Fox Sports 503.

Asian Tour International Series England Close House (Colt Cse), England, UK 4.20pm* Hideto Tanihara, Sarit Suwannarut, Matt Jones 4.40pm* Eugenio Chacarra, Steve Lewton, Scott Hend 4.50pm Prom Meesawat, Ben Campbell (NZ), Samuel Westwood 4.50pm* Hudson Swafford, Travis Smyth, Peter Uihlein 5pm Jbe Kruger, Tom Power-Horan, Michael Maguire 5.10pm Andrew Dodt, Trevor Simsby, Chikkarangappa S. 5.30pm* Gunn Charoenkul, Richard T Lee, John Lyras 5.40pm* Kevin Yuan, Lee Chieh-po, Zhengkai Bai 5.50pm Josh Younger, Seungtaek Lee, Carlos Bustos 5.50pm* Jack Murdoch, Nicolas Paez, Faisal Salhab 9pm Chanmin Jung, Taichi Kho, Jediah Morgan 9.10pm Miguel Tabuena, Andy Ogletree, Wade Ormsby 9.10pm* MJ Viljoen, Marcus Fraser, Othman Almulla 9.50pm Pat Perez, Danny Lee (NZ), Sihwan Kim 9.50pm* Miguel Carballo, Yoseop Seo, Zach Murray 10pm Brendan Jones, Jaewoong Eom, Shiv Kapur 10.20pm* Todd Sinnott, Chang Wei-lun, Kosuke Hamamoto 10.40pm Jyoti Randhawa, Jack Thompson, Nick Voke (NZ) 10.40pm* Douglas Klein, Khalin Joshi, David Hague 10.50pm* Harrison Gilbert-Wong, Shergo Al Kurdi, Karandeep Kochhar 11pm Terry Pilkadaris, Suteepat Prateeptienchai, Matthew Cheung

Defending champion: Scott Vincent Past Aussie winners: Nil\ TV times: Live 11pm-3am Thursday; Live 12.12am-3am Saturday; Live 11.47pm-3am Saturday; Live 11.15pm-3am Sunday on Fox Sports 506 and Kayo.

Korn Ferry Tour Magnit Championship Metedeconk National Golf Club, Jackson Township, New Jersey 9pm Kevin Dougherty, Zack Fischer, Dimi Papadatos 9.44pm* Rhein Gibson, Rafael Campos, Shad Tuten 10.17pm Jorge Fernández Valdés, Brett Drewitt, Jeff Overton 2.15am* Adrien Dumont de Chassart, David Skinns, Curtis Luck

Defending champion: Inaugural event Past Aussie winners: Nil

PGA TOUR Champions Shaw Charity Classic Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta Australasians in the field: Steven Alker (NZ), Stuart Appleby, Richard Green, Mark Hensby, David McKenzie

Defending champion: Jerry Kelly Past Aussie winners: Nil TV times: 1pm-2pm Saturday; Live 8am-9am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

Epson Tour Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic Wildhorse Resort and Casino, Pendleton, Oregon 12.59am* Robyn Choi, Haylee Harford, Miranda Wang 1.32am* Jennifer Herbst (a), Sarah Yamaki Branch, Xiaowen Yin 5.44am* Kendra Dalton, Mariel Galdiano, Amelia Garvey (NZ) 6.06pm Hira Naveed, Yue Ren, Min A Yoon 6.39am* Prima Thammaraks, Jess Whitting, Amelia Williamson

Defending champion: Daniela Iacobelli Past Aussie winners: Nil

LET Access Series PGA Championship Gothenburg Kungsbacka Golfklubb, Sweden 4.30pm Charlotte Liautier, Tia Teiniketo, Kristalle Blum 4.40pm Kelsey Bennett, Sandra Abrahamson, Cecilie Eckbo Lonberg 5.50pm Lucie Andre, Dorthea Forbrigd, Hanee Song (NZ) 6.20pm Teresa Diez Moliner, Wenyung Keh (NZ), Lejan Lewthwaite 6.30pm Raquel Romero Valverde, Munchin Keh (NZ), Evelina Gulliksson 6.40pm Nicole Polivchak, Erika De Martini, Stefanie Hall 9.20pm Emily Penttila, Amy Walsh, Sophia Opitz

Defending champion: Inaugural event Past Aussie winners: Nil

* Starting from 10th tee