Aussies on Tour: Davis closes in on FedEx Cup Playoffs

31 Jul 2023 | Professional golf |

A top-10 finish at the 3M Open today has put Australian Cam Davis on the doorstep of making the PGA TOUR’s end-of-season FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The former Australian Open champion started the week in 77 th position on the FedEx standings and in danger of missing the lucrative Playoffs events, with only the top 70 following this week’s Wyndham Championship qualifying for the first tournament, the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis on August 10-13.

However, a final round of 7-under 65 at TPC Twin Cities vaulted Davis, who tied for 10 th , into 69 th place in the season-long standings, although he knows his Playoffs berth is still far from secured as he heads to Greensboro this week.

“I've been in a few situations where my back's been against the wall since I've turned pro,” the Sydneysider said.

“Most of the time it's worked out well for me and kept me moving forward so I would like to keep that trend going, play well next week and get myself to the Playoffs.

“That's the goal - to play a really solid tournament next week.

“I'm very happy with the golf that I played (this week) considering I was outside the number with a couple tournaments left.”

Also on the move in the FedEx Cup standings was fellow Australian Aaron Baddeley, who tied for seventh at 15-under, one shot ahead of Davis, but nine behind the runaway winner, American Lee Hodges.

With his third top-10 finish of the year, Baddeley climbed from 109th to 92nd in the FedEx Cup and earned a spot in the Wyndham Championship to give him another chance to reach the top 70.

However, one of his main goals for 2023 has just about been ticked off.

After having to do his best with the limited starts he’s been able to access this year, the 42-year-old is now virtually assured of a place in the top 125 who secure playing rights for the 2023/24 season.

“The goal at the start of the year was, number one trying to have a win, and secondly was secure the Top-125,” he said.

“Coming out of the Past Champions category is never that easy because you don't know when you're going to play.

“Next week I'll try and make another good push to try and get a top-70.”

In the fifth women’s major of the year, Australians Minjee Lee and Steph Kyriacou tied for 16th at The Amundi Evian Championship in France where former Vic Open champion Celine Boutier scored a popular six-shot win.

Chasing her third women’s major title, Lee had started the final round in a share of third place but faded with a final round 75.

Kyriacou closed with two rounds of 68 to secure her best Evian finish.

PGA TOUR

3M Open

TPC Twin Cities – Blaine, Minnesota

1 Lee Hodges (USA) 63-64-66-67 ($US1.404 million)

T7 Aaron Baddeley 69-66-65-69 ($US245,050)

T10 Cam Davis 68-67-70-65 ($US196,950)

MC Cameron Percy 70-72

MC Harrison Endycott 68-76

MC Daniel Gale 70-75

MC Ryan Fox 73-74

LPGA TOUR

The Amundi Evian Championship

Evian-Les-Baines, France

1 Celine Boutier (France) 66-69-67-68 ($US1 million)

T16 Minjee Lee 69-71-66-75 ($US81,808)

T16 Steph Kyriacou 74-71-68-68 ($US81,808)

T28 Sarah Kemp 73-73-68-69 ($US47,560)

T61 Karis Davidson 73-72-70-75 ($US14,758)

MC Hannah Green 68-79

MC Grace Kim 71-80

KORN FERRY TOUR

NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank

The Glen Club - Illinois

1 Trace Crowe (US) 66-64-63-66 ($US180,000)

T7 Curtis Luck 65-67-68-65 ($US29,667)

T10 Rhein Gibson 71-62-65-68 ($US21,442

MC Dimi Papadatos 66-70

MC Brett Drewitt 70-68

JAPAN GOLF TOUR

Japan PGA Championship

Eniwa Country Club - Hokkaido

1 Kensei Hirata (Japan) 68-69-69-71 (¥30,000,000)

T12 Anthony Quayle 76-69-72-68 (¥2,730,000)

T12 Brad Kennedy 68-71-72-74 (¥2,730,000)

T45 Adam Bland 73-73-74-72 (¥495,000)

PGA CHAMPIONS TOUR/LEGENDS TOUR

Senior Open Championship

Royal Porthcawl - Bridgend, Wales

1 Alex Cejka (Germany) 68-71-74-76 ($US447,800)

T7 Richard Green 72-73-71-78 ($US63,351)

T25 David McKenzie 76-70-76-76 ($US25,850)

T41 Michael Campbell 77-69-75-79 ($US15,994)

T41 Stuart Appleby 73-72-80-75 ($US15,994)

T48 Rod Pampling 72-74-80-75 ($US12,905)

T61 Peter Fowler 73-72-84-75 (US$7268)

MC Brent Paterson (am) 78-74

MC Michael Long 75-78

MC Jason Norris 75-78

MC John Senden 78-75

MC Peter O’Malley 78-80

EUROPEAN CHALLENGE TOUR

Irish Challenge

Headfort Golf Club, Kells, Co. Meath, Ireland

1 Brandon Robinson Thomson (Eng) 69-64-72-67 (€40,000.00)

T12 Jordan Zunic 71-70-69-69 (€4,125)

MC Ryan Ruffels 76-74

Rtd Hayden Hopewell

PGA TOUR CANADA

Osprey Valley Open

TPC Toronto (Heathlands) - Toronto

1 Davis Shore (US) 70-64-64-67 ($US40,500)

T21 Jason Hong 71-67-66-70

T63 Jack Trent 69-70-71-71

MC Cory Crawford 73-70

LET ACCESS SERIES

LETAS Trust Golf Links Series

Ramside Hall Golf Club - England

1 Katharine Muehlbauer (Austria) 68-70-68 (€6400)

T8 Stephanie Bunque 71-73-72 (€990)

T12 Kelsey Bennett 74-69-74 (€780)

T26 Kristalle Blum 73-73-75 (€534)

MC Amy Walsh 77-73

MC Stefanie Hall 76-74