Aussies on Tour: Davis and Herbert's wild rides

04 Jul 2022 | Professional golf |

Cameron Davis and Lucas Herbert are building nicely towards the 150th Open at St Andrews in ten days time with top-10 finishes at the John Deere Classic and Horizon Irish Open, while Kiwi Ryan Fox continued his blistering form as he came runner-up at Mount Juliet Estate.

Sydneysider Davis put together three three-under rounds of 68 with a breathtaking Saturday 65 that included an eagle and seven birdies to finish in the top-10 for the third time in his last seven starts.

In that third round, the 27-year-old uncovered a recipe for success as he bombed the ball long off the tee - 15 yards more than the weekly average - and caught fire with the flat stick - gaining two strokes on the field from putting alone.

His efforts on the final day were less electric, but bode well for his St Andrews hopes as he went bogey free.

Defending champion Herbert said he felt like “an adopted Irishman” this week as he received plenty of encouragement from the local fans and he took them on a wild ride on Sunday.

The 26-year-old shot a front nine 40 to blow any hopes of contending before roaring back into the top-10 with a back nine 31 which included an eagle and four birdies.

At the halfway mark of the tournament, Herbert declared his goal was to reach 20-under at the end of 72 holes and while he fell eight shots short of that mark, he was spot on that it was the magic number as Polish victor Adrian Meronk reached that figure to best Fox by three strokes.

For the New Zealander, that result was his seventh top-10 finish in his last ten starts and it has catapulted him inside the top-50 in the world to a career best ranking of number 46.

It came off the back of bookending his tournament with eight-under rounds of 64, but rounds of 73 and 70 in between made victory elusive.

“18 was the only bad shot I hit today (he missed the green left and made bogey) and nice to see some putts go in,” Fox said.

“Been a weird week, shot 64 in the first round, didn’t miss a shot and same today, and then a little bit of scrappiness in the middle.”

Harrison Endycott boosted his chances of gaining a PGA Tour card with a ninth place finish at the Korn Ferry Tour’s The Ascendant in Colorado.

The New South Welshman fired home a seven-under 65 and a four-under 68 on the weekend to move into 19th place on the Tour’s rankings - the top-25 at season’s end graduate to the PGA Tour.

Results

DP World Tour

Horizon Irish Open

Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, Ireland

Winner Adrian Meronk (POL) 67-67-68-66-268 $1,000,000

2 Ryan Fox 64-73-70-64-271 $666,660

T9 Lucas Herbert 69-68-68-71-276 $134,400

T58 Scott Hend 72-70-71-71-284 $18,000

T58 Min Woo Lee 72-70-71-71-284 $18,000

T67 Maverick Antcliff 71-69-75-70-285 $13,800

MC Jason Scrivener 73-70-143

MC Zach Murray 73-70-143

PGA Tour

John Deere Classic

TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

Winner J. T .Poston (USA) 62-65-67-69-263 $1,278,000

T8 Cam Davis 68-68-65-68-269 $214,775

T51 Aaron Baddeley 69-70-69-69-277 $16,880.25

MC Cameron Percy 75-68-143

MC Brett Drewitt 71-72-143

MC Mark Hensby 70-77-147

MC Greg Chalmers 78-69-147

MC John Senden 76-73-149

Ladies European Tour

Amundi German Masters

Golf & Country Club Seddiner See, Germany

Winner Maja Stark (SWE) 68-68-67-70 €45,000

T42 Whitney Hillier 70-71-74-73-288 €1,800

Korn Ferry Tour

The Ascendant

TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colorado

Winner Zecheng Dou(CHN) 69-67-68-67-271 $135,000

9 Harrison Endycott 71-71-65-68-275 $20,625

T50 Nick Voke 75-68-70-71-284 $3,155

T67 Curtis Luck 67-74-78-68-287 $2,955

MC Ryan Ruffels 68-76-144

MC Rhein Gibson 76-76-152

Portland Invitational

Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, Portland, Oregon

Winner Branden Grace (SA) 69-69-65-203

T16 Matt Jones 72-72-72-216 $223,600

T29 Travis Smyth 77-71-74-222 $153,000

T35 Wade Ormsby 70-76-77-223 $145,000

T44 Blake Windred 79-74-74-227 $127,000

48 Jediah Morgan 76-84-77-232 $120,000

Challenge Tour

Italian Challenge Open

Golf Nazionale, Viterbo, Italy

Winner Kristian Korgh Johannessen (NOR)- won in a playoff - 66-69-71-67-273 €56,000

52 Jarryd Felton 73-68-73-72-286 €1,330

MC Deyen Lawson 71-74-145

MC Dimitrios Papadatos 71-75-146

MC Daniel Hillier 79-70-149

PGA Tour Canada

Prince Edward Island Open

Dundarave GC, Cardigan, Prince Edward Island