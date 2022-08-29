Aussies on Tour: Choi’s second bolsters LPGA hopes

29 Aug 2022 | Professional golf |

By Tony Webeck

A maiden professional win eluded her but Robyn Choi’s hopes of a return to the LPGA Tour in 2023 have received a major boost with a runner-up finish at the Circling Raven Championship in Idaho.

A runner-up on the Epson Tour two years ago, Choi arrived at the final hole at Circling Raven Golf Club needing a birdie to tie American Jillian Hollis at 18-under par and force the tournament into extra holes.

Unfortunately for the 24-year-old Queenslander, she closed with a bogey to drop to outright second at 16-under.

Already boasting four top-10 finishes earlier in the season, Choi’s best result of the year moves her from 21st to 11th in the Race to the Card standings, the top-10 at season’s end to earn promotion to the LGPA Tour.

Despite finishing in a tie for fourth, Gabriela Ruffels (68) is projected to stay 14th on the points list while Grace Kim (T7, 70) looks set to move to fifth and almost guarantee herself an LPGA card with just five tournaments left in the season.

Stephanie Kyriacou’s tie for 17th was the best of the Australians at the LPGA Tour’s CP Women’s Open but it was a difficult week for the Aussie hopefuls contesting the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

In the second of three events, veteran Aaron Baddeley was the only Australian to advance to the weekend at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

Baddeley’s tie for 28th places him 30th in the finals standings where a further 25 PGA TOUR cards will be distributed, Min Woo Lee and Jason Scrivener both tied for 36th with one event left to play.

The PGA TOUR season concluded with Cameron Smith and Adam Scott finishing 20th and 25th respectively at the Tour Championship at East Lake and Rod Pampling’s tie for sixth was the best of the Aussies at the Champions Tour’s Ally Challenge in Michigan.

Results

Epson Tour Circling Raven Championship Circling Raven Golf Club, Worley, Idaho Winner Jillian Hollis 68-66-64—198 $US30,000 2 Robyn Choi 68-66-66—200 $18,940 T4 Gabriela Ruffels 66-69-68—203 $8,826 T7 Grace Kim 67-68-70—205 $5,625 T10 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 70-67-70—207 $3,925 T23 Hira Naveed 66-74-69—209 $2,073 T38 Emily Mahar 68-73-71—212 $1,120 MC Julienne Soo 74-73—147 MC Stephanie Na 75-74—149 MC Soo Jin Lee 74-77—151 MC Julianne Alvarez 77-77—154

PGA TOUR Tour Championship East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia Winner Rory McIlroy 67-67-63-66—263 $US18m 20 Cameron Smith 67-71-68-69—275 $640,000 25 Adam Scott 68-70-68-70—276 $550,000

Japan Golf Tour Sansan KBC Augusta Golf Tournament Keya Golf Club, Fukuoka Winner Riki Kawamoto 66-67-69-70—272 ¥20m T21 Brad Kennedy 68-66-74-73—281 ¥974,285 57 Andrew Evans 68-72-70-79—289 ¥236,000 MC Matthew Griffin 69-73—142 MC Michael Hendry (NZ) 70-73—143 MC Adam Bland 72-71—143 MC Brendan Jones 74-75—149

DP World Tour Omega European Masters Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland Winner Thriston Lawrence 62-64-67-69—262 €340,000 Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff T51 Scott Hend 69-66-68-71—274 €7,600 T55 Dimitrios Papadatos 68-69-68-70—275 €6,200 MC Jordan Zunic 70-70—140 MC Jake McLeod 69-72—141 MC Ryan Fox (NZ) 71-70—141 MC Zach Murray 71-71—142

Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship OSU GC (Scarlet Cse), Columbus, Ohio Winner David Lingmerth 62-66-71-68—267 $US180,000 T28 Aaron Baddeley 65-73-70-70—278 $7,025 MC Min Woo Lee 76-73—149 MC Jason Scrivener 75-74—149 MC Anthony Quayle 74-75—149 MC Harrison Endycott 74-76—150

LPGA Tour CP Women’s Open Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ottawa, Canada Winner Paula Reto 62-69-67-67—265 $US352,500 4 Lydia Ko (NZ) 69-68-67-63—267 $120,918 T17 Stephanie Kyriacou 71-63-70-70—274 $26,308 T26 Hannah Green 68-66-71-70—275 $19,701 T36 Sarah Kemp 68-70-70-69—277 $12,348 T56 Karis Davidson 69-67-72-72—280 $6,488 MC Su Oh 72-69—141 MC Sarah Jane Smith 70-74—144 WD Minjee Lee

Champions Tour The Ally Challenge Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, Michigan Winner Steve Stricker 70-64-67—201 $US300,000 T6 Rod Pampling 69-68-68—205 $72,000 T9 Steven Alker (NZ) 68-68-70—206 $54,000 T33 David McKenzie 73-70-69—212 $12,600 T48 Stuart Appleby 73-69-72—214 $6,600 T57 John Senden 72-73-71—216 $4,100 T71 Robert Allenby 71-73-76—220 $1,580

Ladies European Tour Skafto Open Skaftö Golf Club , Sweden Winner Linn Grant 67-62-68—197 €37,500 T15 Whitney Hillier 70-66-68—204 €4,312.50 T67 Amy Walsh 68-72-75—215 €625

PGA TOUR Canada CRMC Championship Cragun’s Resort, Brainerd, Minnesota Winner Jake Knapp 64-65-61-64—254 MC Will Barnett 70-67—137

Challenge Tour Indoor Golf Group Challenge Allerum Golf Club, Helsingborg, Sweden Winner Mikael Lindberg 68-62-66—196 €40,000 MC Daniel Hillier (NZ) 80-69—149

Legends Tour Staysure PGA Seniors Championship Formby Golf Club & Formby Ladies Golf Club, England Winner Adilson Da Silva 64-69-67-70—270 T14 Peter Fowler 74-75-70-69—288 T39 Peter O’Malley 72-76-73-72—293 T43 John Wade 77-72-71-74—294 61 Michael Long 76-74-72-78—300 MC Guy Wall 71-75-80—226