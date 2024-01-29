Aussies on Tour: Choi impresses in LPGA Tour return

29 Jan 2024 | Professional golf |

Aussie Robyn Choi has marked her full-time return to the LPGA Tour with her best result in the US at the LPGA Drive On Championship in Florida.

Possessing a LPGA Tour card for the first time since 2019, Choi entered the final round in a tie for fifth and contending with the likes of Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko and Meghan Kang.

After a 5-under 66 in Round 3 the Gold Coaster struggled in the final round, going out in 5-over on her way to a closing 77 and a tie for 16th.

Outside of her tie for sixth at the co-sanctioned Vic Open in 2020, it is Choi’s best finish on the LPGA Tour and provides a strong foundation from which to launch her season.

Following the heartbreak of just missing out on promotion through the Epson Tour in 2023, the 25-year-old was medallist at Q-Series in December and feels far more settled playing among the world’s best on a weekly basis.

“I think if it was my rookie year this year I think I would've been a little bit intimidated,” Choi said.

“There are world class athletes. You see them on TV. They're famous. I feel like I would be in their way.

“Because I kind of have some relationship, I know their faces and they know mine, I think it's a little bit easier to kind of make a relationship with them and kind of get into the LPGA a little bit more easily.

“I think that will help with my performance as well, just being used to this environment a little bit. Having the chance to have a glimpse of it in 2019 it will help my performance as well not to be too intimidated.”

Gabriela Ruffels also made her debut as a LPGA Tour member but didn’t survive the cut-line, Grace Kim and Sarah Kemp also playing just the two rounds.

At the PGA TOUR’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, Aaron Baddely’s tie for 37th was the best of the Aussies, West Australian Jason Scrivener the lone Aussie to make the cut at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on the DP World Tour.

Photo: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Results

PGA TOUR Farmers Insurance Open Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Cse), San Diego, California 1 Matthieu Pavon 69-65-72-69—275 $US1.62m T37 Aaron Baddeley 69-72-73-70—284 $40,050 T43 Min Woo Lee 72-68-72-73—285 $28,530 MC Ryan Fox 70-73—143 MC Jason Day 74-71—145 MC Harrison Endycott 72-74—146

DP World Tour Ras Al Khaimah Championship Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE 1 Thorbjørn Olesen 69-62-63-67—261 €392,416.52 T23 Daniel Hillier 70-67-71-68—276 €21,929.16 T47 Jason Scrivener 69-68-72-70—279 €9,925.83 T68 Sam Jones 66-68-73-77—284 €4,732.08 MC David Micheluzzi 73-70—143

LPGA Tour LPGA Drive On Championship Bradenton Country Club, Bradenton, Florida 1 Nelly Korda 65-67-68-73—273 $262,500 Won on the second hole of sudden death playoff 2 Lydia Ko (NZ) 65-70-69-69—273 $163,689 T16 Robyn Choi 71-68-66-77—282 $21,585 MC Grace Kim 71-75—146 MC Gabriela Ruffels 72-75—147 MC Sarah Kemp 75-75—150

Korn Ferry Tour The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, Great Abaco, Bahamas 1 Aldrich Potgieter 72-70-71-65—278 $US180,000 T52 Rhein Gibson 71-72-75-75—293 $4,220 T60 Dimi Papadatos 72-72-75-76—295 $4,050 MC Brett Drewitt 71-78—149 MC Curtis Luck 72-81—153