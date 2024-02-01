Aussies on Tour: Barron leans on Lee ahead of DP World Tour season

01 Feb 2024 | Professional golf |

His great mate has moved on to the United States yet Haydn Barron will lean on the advice of fellow West Australian Min Woo Lee as he begins his debut DP World Tour season in Bahrain.

Barron officially began his 2024 DP World Tour season the week after securing a card at the Final Stage of Qualifying School when he teed it up at the co-sanctioned Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland.

Following a gruelling travel schedule that had him travel to St Andrews, back to Kalgoorlie, back to Spain and then Brisbane, Barron missed the cut at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Sydney a week later.

Now refreshed after a Christmas break, Barron is back on the road and at the Royal Golf Club in the Kingdom of Bahrain eager to make an early impression that will open up further playing opportunities throughout the season.

With Lee now a full member of the PGA TOUR, Barron won’t be able to share practice rounds as they did at The Open Championship last July. He will instead draw upon the experience of a player he says has always been a couple of steps ahead.

“It’s definitely inspiring,” Barron said of Lee’s progression in world golf.

“Growing up with Min, he was always a few rungs ahead of me because I picked it up quite late.

“I was always trying to chase him down but being so close with him and being able to draw on his experiences and speak to him about things that I’m not so certain on definitely helps.”

Barron and Lee both qualified for The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool last year by virtue of their finishes at the 2022 Australian Open.

It was Barron’s first start in a major championship and said that time spent early in the week with 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick helped to feel comfortable in golf’s top echelon.

“I was fortunate enough to play with Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick on the Monday,” Barron said.

“They were booked in by themselves and Connor McKinney and I decided to jump in and crash their party.

“Playing with Matt – who I think was No.5 in the world – and seeing the way he played and how genuine of a guy he is… I was probably more nervous in the first couple of holes of that practice round than I was during the tournament.

“But after playing with him and seeing that it wasn’t too far away definitely calmed me down a bit.”

Barron will have no shortage of Aussies to bounce ideas off in Bahrain.

Good friends Jason Scrivener and David Micheluzzi are also in the field along with PGA TOUR Q School medallist, Harrison Endycott.

The second Signature event of the PGA TOUR season will see Jason Day, Adam Scott and Cam Davis vying for a slice of the $US20 million prize purse while Lucas Herbert makes his Ripper GC debut at LIV Golf Mayakoba in Mexico.

Photo: Kurt Thomson/Kurtogram

