Aussies make solid start in Paris

Australia has started their Eisenhower Trophy bid in solid fashion with all three team members breaking par in the first round of the World Amateur Team Championships at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche in Paris to be tied 11th at five-under.

The Australians are nine shots back from runaway leaders Japan - who are six strokes clear of second placed Spain - after Harrison Crowe's three-under round of 69 and Hayden Hopewell's round of 70 contributed to the team total.

Crowe went bogey free on Wednesday to be tied 12th in the individual standings - six shots back from Japanese leader Taiga Semikawa - while Hopewell's rollercoaster round, which included three birdies, an eagle, a double bogey and a bogey, has him tied 28th.

Connor McKinney was steady in his one-under effort, which included three birdies, to be tied 39th.

After his round, Crowe was pleased to have turned a corner after a series of disappointing results during the northern hemisphere summer.

"I didn't really do much wrong today," the Sydneysider said.

"I missed about two or three fairways and missed one green. Three birdies, no bogeys. It certainly was a test of patience out there. I left a few out there and really didn't take advantage of the par-5s but I'm really proud of how I played today.

"I really haven't been hitting them well leading up to this week so it was nice to get the ball back on a string a little bit more. Pretty solid start here, especially for the other boys. Plenty to build on for the week."

There was some frustration from Crowe that he did not capitalise more on his impressive ball-striking, but the NSW Open champion is adamant that his time to make a charge he will arrive in the coming days.

"I didn't really feel like I putted badly," he said. "There were a few ordinary ones but it was definitely there to be had and just got to stay patient. I know that they will be coming and hopefully when they do come, they'll come in a flood.

"It's one thing playing for yourself but when you're playing for a team, and for your country, it really fires me up. It's an awesome experience and I really want to make Australia proud."

The Australian team moves to Le Golf National, the host venue for the 2018 Ryder Cup and the 2024 Olympic Games, for Thursday's second round and will once again tee it up alongside the Czech Republic and Thailand teams.

Round 2 tee times - Le Golf National - Thursday 1 September AEST

8.30pm Harrison Crowe, Filip Jakubcik (Czech Republic),Ashita Piamkulvanich (Thailand)

8.41pm Hayden Hopewell, Dominik Pavoucek (Czech Republic), Pongsapak Laopakdee (Thailand)

8.52pm Connor McKinney, Jiri Zuska (Czech Republic), Arsit Areephun (Thailand)

