Aussies hold firm on tricky day at the World Amateur Team Championships

27 Aug 2022 | Amateur golf |

Australia remains in ninth place at even-par after a tricky third round of the World Amateur Team Championships at Le Golf National in Paris on Friday.

Low scores were hard to come by at the 2024 Olympic Games host venue as Germany took the lead 13-under par.

Kelsey Bennett was the best performed of the Australians with a one-under par round of 70 to move into a share of 19th position at even-par on the individual standings.

Kirsten Rudgeley is a shot back from Bennett after she went over par for the first time this week with a two-over round of 73, while Maddison Hinson-Tolchard produced her best round of the tournament with a 72.

"Maddy was really determined to make sure her score counted to the team standings this week (the two best scores of the round count to the team total) and that gave her extra motivation on the back nine to get it done," Australian team captain Stacey Peters said.

"She improved today and she was quite up-and-about about that. It was just hard for the girls to get going.

"Kelsey holed a few decent par putts and then birdied the last two holes to get under par which was really good.

"They are highly motivated to climb up the leaderboard. After her round, Kirsten was like 'right, what do we need to do to be top-five?'. We go back to Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche tomorrow and she is confident that the course there really suits her."

Round 4 Tee Times AEST - Saturday 27 August

7.55pm* Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Patricie Mackova (Czech Republic), Chlo é Goadby (Scotland)

8.06pm* Kirsten Rudgeley, Agata Vahalova (Czech Republic), Lorna McClymont (Scotland)

8.17pm* Kelsey Bennett, Denisa Vodickova (Czech Republic), Hannah Darling (Scotland)

Follow the individual scores and the team scores .