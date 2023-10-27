Aussies hit lead at World Amateur

27 Oct 2023 | Amateur golf |

Australia has vaulted into a tie for the lead at the World Amateur Teams Championship for women in Abu Dhabi inspired by Maddison Hinson-Tolchard and Justice Bosio. The three-player team is at 13-under par through two rounds after Queenslander Bosio continued her early good form in round two, and Perth’s Hinson-Tolchard shot a 66. They are tied on top with Thailand and Spain with two rounds remaining at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates. Hinson-Tolchard and Bosio combined for 10 birdies and no bogeys. “It’s good momentum going into the next two days,” said Hinson-Tolchard, the former Australian Junior Amateur champion, and a 2023 US Women’s Open qualifier. “I got off to a hot start. I sunk two good putts to start the day and steadied out a little and then made a 40-footer on [hole] 13, and just kept cruising home.” Caboolture’s Bosio followed up her opening 69 with a 68 without a single bogey and both the leading Australians are inside the top 10 in the individual standings, Bosio tied-fourth and Hinson-Tolchard tied-sixth. “I love this course,” said Hinson-Tolchard. “I played the Asia-Pacific [Women’s Amateur] here two years ago so I’m pretty familiar with the set-up and how it plays. It’s definitely tough with the grain on the greens but it’s fun to play. It can be a challenge, but if you put it in the right spots, you’re going to score well. I think you just have to play smart.” The other Australian team member, Adelaide’s Caitlin Pierce, is tied-74th after rounds of 74-73, but only the best two scores count for each team. The Australian men’s team finished runner-up to the United States last week at the WATC at the same venue. SCORING -13 Australia, Spain, Thailand -11 South Korea -7 USA, England -6 Germany, India, Canada

