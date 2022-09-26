Aussies gallant as Internationals go down swinging

26 Sep 2022 | Professional golf |

The International Team fought hard in the Sunday singles but Australian pair Adam Scott and Cameron Davis suffered defeats as America claimed a 17.5-12.5 victory in the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.

The International’s required a herculean effort for a historic come from behind victory after beginning the day with a four point deficit and they battled admirably to win five singles matches but they were unable to stop the dominant Americans’ from extending their winning streak to nine.

Davis carried on his remarkable form from his eagle-birdie-birdie finish on Saturday in the early stages of his match with three-time major champion Jordan Speith in racing out to a two-up lead after three holes.

Spieth responded immediately with back-to-back birdies to level things up however, and from then on Davis, who finished the week with two wins and three losses, would only win one more hole.

A hat-trick of birdies followed by a par to win four straight holes from the 11th to the 14th killed off the contest and Spieth ultimately secured a 4&3 win and an undefeated record for the tournament.

“I just kind of lost the swing a little bit throughout the round there,” Davis said.

“I just started off pretty hot, kept on doing the same things, and the ball started not going where I was looking. I needed to stay in the hole to keep up with Jordan, and I just started getting myself into spots that made it a little too tricky to keep up with him. He putted great.

“He kept his momentum early when he wasn't playing great, and then I think he got a little comfortable when I started missing a few shots. And, in the end, made it enough of a battle for him.”

Scott only won two holes as he went down 3&2 to Patrick Cantlay.

Cantlay jumped out of the blocks to be three-up after four holes and Scott was unable to recover from his slow start.

The 2013 Masters champion never got closer than being two-down from then on and the defeat meant the ten-time representative finished the week with two wins and three losses.