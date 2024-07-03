Aussies fall behind USA in historic matches

03 Jul 2024 | Amateur golf |

Australia fought back from a difficult start to save face on the opening day of the historic USA v Australia junior matches in Stevens Point, Wisconsin today.

The 12-player Australian team trails 9-3 after rounds of foursomes and four-ball matches at SentryWorld on day one.

Three victories in the afternoon foursomes matches were a highlight for the travelling team, after the Australians lost six close four-ball matches in the morning.

The teams of Rachel Lee/Reagan Denton, Sarah Hammett/Ella Scaysbrook and Hamish Farquharson/Spencer Harrison all experienced the winning feeling.

“It’s an honor to be here,” said Lee. “It’s my first time in the US, and it’s just a great experience for all of us. Australia is a nice place to compete but competing against the US is just different. Reagan and I were able to do well this afternoon, so it’s very nice to be able to play well on top of the overall experience.”

The teams will revert to singles play for tomorrow’s final day of play. This is the first event of its kind, hosted by the USGA as part of its new national team high performance program.

“It’s a great experience. The course is amazing,” said Sam Cascio, the reigning national amateur champion. “Everything is in great condition. Tee boxes, fairways and greens are rolling perfectly.”

The Australians' preparation had been hampered by a delayed flight and a missed connection that saw them late into Wisconsin on Monday.

SCORING Four-Ball Matches Chloe Kovelesky/Ryleigh Knaub, USA def. Rachel Lee/Reagan Denton, Australia, 2 up Scarlett Schremmer/Nikki Oh, USA def. Shyla Singh/Amelia Harris, Australia, 2 & 1 Gianna Clemente/Asterisk Talley, USA def. Sarah Hammett/Ella Scaysbrook, Australia, 3 & 2 Henry Guan/Phillip Dunham, USA def. Hamish Farquharson/Spencer Harrison, Australia, 4 & 2 Tyler Mawhinney/Will Hartman, USA def. Chase Oberle/Sam Cascio, Australia, 1 up Blades Brown/Tyler Watts, USA def. Josiah Edwards/Kayun Mudadana, Australia, 1 up Foursomes Matches Rachel Lee/Reagan Denton, Australia def. Chloe Kovelesky/Ryleigh Knaub, USA, 2 & 1 Scarlett Schremmer/Nikki Oh, USA def. Shyla Singh/Amelia Harris, Australia, 4 & 3 Sarah Hammett/Ella Scaysbrook, Australia def. Gianna Clemente/Asterisk Talley, USA, 1 up Hamish Farquharson/Spencer Harrison, Australia def. Henry Guan/Phillip Dunham, USA, 3 & 2 Tyler Mawhinney/Will Hartman, USA def. Chase Oberle/Sam Cascio, Australia, 4 & 3 Blades Brown/Tyler Watts, USA def. Josiah Edwards/Kayun Mudadana, Australia, 3 and 2