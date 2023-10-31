Aussie team named for Asia-Pacific Seniors

31 Oct 2023 | Amateur golf |

The Australian team to contest the 2023 Asia Pacific Golf Federation Senior Amateur Championship has been selected as Australia looks to defend the title it secured in 2022.

Mark Allen (VIC), Sue Wooster (VIC), Ian Frost (QLD) and Ken Brewer (NSW) have maintained their spots in the team from last year and will be joined by first-time participants, James Lavender (VIC), Louise Mullard (NSW) and Gemma Dooley (NSW).

Players have been selected based on their performances over the past 12 months in the national senior order of merit and the 2022 Australian Senior Amateur.

Nadene Gole, winner of the women's Australian Senior Amateur, was unavailable due to injury.

The event will be held in Vietnam at the Vinpearl Resort & Golf Nam Hoi An, Quang Nam on November 21-23.

Taimur Hassan Amin, Chairman of the APGC, said: “This event has become very popular among our member countries with the seniors enjoying the competitive environment and the friendly atmosphere in which it is played.

“I thank Vinpearl Resort & Golf Nam Hoi An and the Vietnam Golf Association for stepping forward to host these popular championships. I’m sure it will be a tremendous week and we look forward to welcoming our senior players from all over the region.

More information on the event can be found