Aussie quintet progress to British Womens Amateur matchplay

15 Jun 2023 | Amateur golf |

All five Australians have progressed to the matchplay section of the British Womens Amateur after the conclusion of 36 holes of strokeplay at Prince’s in England.

Queensland’s Justice Bosio headed the Australian contingent with rounds of 73-72 leaving her at one-over-par, in a tie for 17 th position, and feeling positive ahead of the start of matchplay.

“Matchplay is cool. It's a different aspect,” she said.

“We play a bit of it but definitely when I'm off-season here for the summer tournament, we play a lot more matchplay, so it's good to get back into it.”

Another Queenslander, Lion Higo, improved on her opening 75 with a 72 in round two to lock up her matchplay slot in a share of 31 st .

Also qualifying through to the matchplay were South Australian Caitlin Pierce (75-75) and Western Australia’s Abbie Teasdale (77-73) in a tie for 49 th , while Queenslander Amelia Whinney improved by seven shots on her opening round with a second round 72 allowing her to make the cut by a shot.

Whinney will take part in the first round of matchplay this evening (Aust time), which features 12 players, while the four other Australians are automatically through to round two.

Ireland’s Beth Coulter led the qualifiers on five-under-par (69-70).

Aussies draw

Rd 1: Amelia Whinney v Julia Gregg (USA)

Rd 2: Abbie Teasdale v Fernandez Garcia-Poggio (Spain); Justice Bosio v Ffion Tynan (Wales), Lion Higo v Gilė BitėStarkutė (Lithuania)