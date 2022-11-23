Aussie men take early lead at APGC Senior Amateur

23 Nov 2022 | Amateur golf |

The Australian men's team opened up an eight shot lead, while the Australian women are in second position after the first round of the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Senior Amateur Championship at Kota Permai Golf & Country Club in Malaysia.

Ian Frost and Ken Brewer signed for 75s to be one shot behind leaders Kim Yang-kwon of Korea and New Zealand's Michael Barltrop in the individual standings, and Greg Rhodes' 76 was the third Australian counting score in the teams event on Tuesday.

The fourth member of the Australian men's team Mark Allen shot a 79 as they created quite the buffer from second place Singapore in the 54-hole event.

In the women's event, Sue Wooster's 75 and Jacqueline Morgan's 76 placed the Australians three shots behind leaders Japan.

Wooster was the pre-tournament favourite courtesy of her recent victory at the Australian Senior Amateur and she sits in second place on the individual leaderboard, five shots behind Japan's Tomoko Suzuki, while Morgan is in third.

Nadene Gole is the other member of the Australian women's team and she shot an 84.