Aussie men finish 15th at World Amateur Team Championships

04 Sep 2022 | Amateur golf |

Australia ended the final round of the World Amateur Team Championships as they began it, in 15th place on the Eisenhower Trophy leaderboard at Le Golf National in Paris.

The Australian men finished at 13-under par for the tournament, 18 shots behind champions Italy, after Connor McKinney's three-under round of 68 and Harrison Crowe's even-par 71 were the counting scores on Saturday.

Hayden Hopewell wrapped up his campaign with a three-over 74, but fellow West Australian McKinney moved into a tie for 19th in the individual standings at eight-under, nine shots back from Swedish winner Tobias Jonsson, courtesy of his efforts that included five birdies and two bogeys.

"It was a pretty solid day today," the Australian Amateur champion said. "I hit it in all the right spots and hit more fairways than I have the rest of the week. It was a pretty cruisy round if you'd like."

Crowe was more consistent in his last showing of the tournament, after he lodged colourful scorecards in his two previous rounds, making two birdies and two bogeys as he finished at four-under and tied 31st.

"It's fair to say we're a little bit disappointed with the scores this week," Crowe said.

"Not what we were hoping obviously, but had a blast. Still had a lot of fun this week, it just was not the result we were after. Didn't have a lot of momentum go in our favour I guess. It just wasn't our week."

Hopewell once again had a rollercoaster ride with his six birdies offset by a triple bogey, a double bogey and four bogeys to finish five-over and tied 76th.

"Like Crowey said, obviously wasn't the week we were after," Hopewell said.

"Expectations didn't quite meet it, but that's alright. When you're knocked down, you get back up, you regroup and you go again. It was an enjoyable week with the boys."

See the final World Amateur Team Championships men's team scores and the individual scores .

Hear from Connor, Harrison and Hayden below.