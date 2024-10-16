Wooster, Nobbs lead Aus Senior Am

16 Oct 2024 | Amateur golf |

Sue Wooster and Tony Nobbs lead the respective divisions at the Australian Senior Amateur being played at The Links Lady Bay in South Australia after the first round.

Melburnian Wooster, the winner of this event in 2018, 2019 and 2022 as well as runner-up to Nadene Gole in 2023, shot an opening 2-over par 75 to take the first-round lead ahead of Jackie Morgan (NSW) by a shot.

The National member had two birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey at the par-4 10th hole.

Meanwhile Gole, already the US Senior Amateur champion and R&A Senior Champion in 2024, sits at 6-over 79 needing to bring her best over the final two days if she is to successfully defend the championship that she won at Lake Karrinyup in Perth.

South Australian Nobbs, another legend of Senior golf who plays out of The Vines Reynella, dominated the opening day in the men’s event with a 2-under par 70. He leads by a shot from multiple national champion Greg Rhodes from Coomealla at 1-under.