Aus Mid-Am set to kick off at Bribie Island

15 Nov 2022 | Amateur golf |

A strong field is raring to go for the Australian Mid-Amateur Championship’s return with Bribie Island Golf Club in Queensland hosting the event for the first time from November 16-18.

The national championship for players aged 30-54 years was last played in 2019 and will once again feature men and women competing at the same time across 54 holes of stroke play.

Defending champion Olivia Wilson headlines the women’s field as she seeks to become the third ever woman to win back-to-back titles, but she will face stiff competition from her fellow New South Welshwomen Gemma Dooley, Adele Douglas and Ashleigh Arnold.

Queenslanders Trudi Petrie, Kimberley Crawley and Katrina Van Trier will all be in the hunt for a maiden national crown, while Bribie Island local Jo Malone will be one to watch out for with her local knowledge set to be beneficial to her chances.

In the men’s field, 2015 and 2017 champion Mark Boulton of Victoria and 2014 winner John McMiles, who previously called New South Wales home but now lives in Queensland, are among 39 players with a plus handicap contesting the event.

The lowest markers competing in the field will be Sydney’s Michael Williams (+4.1) and Queenslander Mark Burrell (+3.8), but the sheer number of competitors with a handicap below zero is set to create a hotly contested battle between the men.

Mayor of the Moreton Bay Region Peter Flannery said having the Australian Mid-Amateur on Bribie Island was another feather in the cap for Moreton Bay golf after the amazing year of local superstar Cameron Smith.

“I’m stoked to have the Australian Mid-Amateur back and firing on Bribie Island as a real boost for the local community and our emerging golf scene,” he said.

“We’re so proud of local boy Cameron Smith winning The Open Championship at St Andrews this year and I hope events like this might be the catalyst for the next Cameron Smith to pick up a club.

“It’s also a great boost for the local Bribie Island community and for local businesses who benefit from having 156 players visit their part of the region.

“It’s projected to bring in $50,000 to the local economy and I urge all travelling competitors and support teams to stay a night or two in the local area and check out what Bribie Island and surrounds has to offer.”

The event kicks off on Wednesday 16 November with scores and more information found at the link below: