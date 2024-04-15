AusJuniorInterstate: South Australia unbeaten on opening day

15 Apr 2024 | Amateur golf |

South Australia has dominated the opening day of the Australian Junior Interstate Teams Matches, surging to the top of the table with an unblemished record at Royal Fremantle.

Fielding a team of eight players each day - four boys and four girls - the Australian State teams battle it out in a round-robin matchplay format for the boys, girls and combined championships.

Last year, New South Wales managed to take out all three trophies in a dominant display, with the other states most certainly out for revenge this time around.

In their two fixtures on the first day, South Australia managed to triumph over Tasmania and the ACT without losing a single match.

South Australia is led by Kade Bryant, and the girls’ runner-up from last week's Australian Junior Amateur, Raegan Denton, who continued her strong playing and is proud of the way her fellow team members fought hard today.

"I enjoyed the course. It's a good matchplay course I think," said Denton.

"In the girls, Kanokrat Studley did really well, and so did Kaitie Seol. They both had strong wins so that was a good confidence boost for the rest of the team.

"The boys all had strong finishes at the end, so that was really good."

Also recording two wins on the opening day was the Queensland team, which triumphed over Tasmania (6-2) and the ACT (6-2).

Leading the charge for the Queenslanders is the new Junior Amateur champion Shyla Singh, and with plenty of capable players around her, the northern state will be a force as the week progresses.

New South Wales only had the one match on the first day, coming out on top 5.5-2.5 over Victoria which started with a 4-4 draw against Western Australia.

The host state had just the one outing on day one but has both morning and afternoon matches on day two.