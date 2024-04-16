AusJuniorInterstate: Blues move into prime position

16 Apr 2024 | Amateur golf |

Defending champion New South Wales surged into position for a back-to-back triumph on day two of the Australian Junior Interstate Teams Matches at Royal Fremantle today.

The Blues secured a hard-fought victory over Queensland 4.5-3.5 that could prove crucial to the final result on Thursday when the round robin is completed.

They are now the only undefeated team in the overall mixed competition for the championship at 3-0, although Queensland with three wins and a defeat are on top of the table.

NSW has a game in hand, and has winnable competitions against ACT and Tasmania on Wednesday.

NSW and Queensland entered the match on Tuesday afternoon both unbeaten, but the Blues gritted it out in the afternoon and secured the win when new Australian Boys champion Sam Cascio reached the 18th tee against 1-up against Harrison Gomes, knowing that he could not lose.

Cascio bogeyed the last hole so that Gomes tied the match, but it was not enough to get Queensland over the line.

“I haven’t played great but it’s a team sport,” said Cascio, 16, from outside Wollongong. “As long as the team goes good, I’m happy.

“It (winning the junior championship) puts a bit of expectations on me playing well. I haven’t played badly but the guys I played have been pretty good as well.’’

NSW included six players – Cascio, Kayun Mudadana, Camilla Kim, Amy Squires, Vidur Subramaniam and Harry Gourlay – who are in their first year at the nationals, but the Blues appear to have moved straight back into domination mode.

Mudadana has been a revelation going 3-0 in his matches, Cascio has not yet lowered his colours and Kim also is unbeaten at 2-0 while Squires has a win and a tie from two matches.

Queensland, with Australian Girls champion Shyla Singh and Sarah Hammett up front for the girls, shaped as the biggest challenger.

“I think we’re stronger than them, but they’re probably the strongest, after us,” said Cascio.

Winless on the first day, Victoria logged its first two wins in eclipsing ACT and Tasmania.

Western Australia took its first victory, smashing South Australia 7-1. ACT and Tasmania are yet to secure a point.