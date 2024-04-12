AusJnr: Singh and Cascio too strong on the final day at Gosnells

12 Apr 2024 | Amateur golf |

The final round of the Australian Junior Amateur was poised for high drama, with two players arriving at Gosnells Golf Club today determined to write their own narratives.

Overnight leaders Samuel Cascio and Shyla Edwards both produced final rounds worthy of their new titles, the 2024 Australian Junior Amateur Champions.

For Queenslander Singh, it was a matter of sticking to her plan of remaining calm and consistent. Coming into the final round with a considerable lead, she didn't have to try force a score, and her 2-over 73 proved more than enough to earn her the trophy by two shots.

Singh rode the punches as she couldn’t get a birdie putt to drop, but as her competitors dropped shots, she just kept making pars and her nose in front.

"I'm feeling great, I'm really happy I got it done," she said.

"The nerves kind of eased after the 14th when I had a four or five shot lead."

It was a different story for New South Welshman Cascio, however. Tied at the top to start the day, Cascio's championship round required a different approach.

He had to set the tone early, and he did just that, producing the equal low round of the week to claim the title by four shots. A 6-under 64 ensuring his name would be engraved alongside the likes of major winners Adam Scott, Jason Day and Cameron Smith on the trophy.

"I'm still shaking, I'm just so glad all the hard work paid off," said Cascio.

"I woke up at like six this morning, I felt like I had to vomit. I was pretty nervous.

"I just putted really good. I was just trying to stay calm and play like I always do, but yeah everything came together."

The wins also mean that Singh and Cascio will get to tee it up alongside some of the names on the new trophies in their possession, with each booking a spot in the Australian Open, as well as a cool $1,350 each. Likely not the last cheque either will receive at the conclusion of a golf tournament.

"I missed the qualifying last year by a shot, so I'm happy to be in the field and get to play with the best pros," said Singh.

While Cascio and Singh both came home with multiple shot wins, there were late charges on both sides of the draw.

In the girl's, playing alongside Singh, both Victorian Amelia Harris, and eventual runner-up South Australian Raegan Denton gave Singh a scare at certain points.

At the midway point, Harris got herself within two shots of the lead, and Denton finished hot with birdies at 16 and 18 but she left her run too late.

A few groups ahead of Cascio, fellow New South Welshman Kayun Mudadana fired a blistering 6-under 64 to set the clubhouse lead at 5-under, but Cascio never let up.

It was a strong comeback from Mudadana, who had a tough second round, to finish runner-up in the boy's championship.

Looking a chance of a home club fairytale for most of the week, Gosnells local Josiah Edwards had a tough 5-over 75 today.

Many of the golfers who played this week will be heading straight to Royal Fremantle Golf Club for the Junior Interstate Teams Matches, which kick off on Monday.

