AusJnr: Plenty of movers on day three at Gosnells

11 Apr 2024 | Amateur golf |

Plenty of movement on both leaderboards was what day three of the Australian Junior Amateur had in store today at Gosnells Golf Club, but Shyla Singh and Josiah Edwards still managed to hold onto the leads.

However, there was one significant change. Edwards now has company with Samuel Cascio joining Edwards at the top of the boys championship.

While it was business as usual for Singh on day three, carding her third consecutive round in the 60s, Gosnells local Edwards showed his first signs of weakness today. He finished with a 2-over 72, but it was a rollercoaster round as he struggled to find his rhythm.

Edwards and Cascio sit atop the boys leaderboard at 3-under, two shots ahead of any chasers, however five players will start the final round within four shots.

In the final group today, New South Welshman Cascio was the pick of the bunch, a 3-under 67 earning him a shared spot at the top of the leaderboard.

South Australian Kade Bryant was the biggest mover, producing the round of the week today - a 6-under 64 - to catapult to solo third.

A shorter hitter than many of his competitors, Bryant wasn't troubled hitting 3-irons into the par-threes, making birdie on most of them anyway.

"First two days I didn't hit the ball too great, but spoke to my coach, looked at a few videos that he sent me and worked out my swing," he said.

"It was my lowest round in a tournament which is exciting for tomorrow.

"It's a privilege to know that you're playing against the best juniors in the country, so it's very exciting and whatever happens, happens."

Singh proved today that consistency is key, with her 2-under 69 today still extending her ever-growing lead, even with girls behind her playing well.

Three shots clear at 7-under, Singh's closest chaser is South Australian Raegan Denton who had an impressive 3-under 68 today. Star Victorian Amelia Harris will make up the final group tomorrow, and cannot be counted out, even if she will start six shots back.

The plan is to continue the consistent golf tomorrow, and if she does, it will take something very special to beat Singh tomorrow.

"I'm feeling good, it's always good to be on top, but I know there's a lot of players behind me and still trying to chase me down so I'm going to have to shoot another low one tomorrow," she said.

"Just need to rest tonight, got a big day tomorrow."

Thirty-six girls on the number made the cut, and 40 boys made it with a few ties. The final day is shaping up to be an exciting one at Gosnells.

The State government through the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries and Lotterywest are major supporters of the Australian Junior Amateur in Western Australia. Sport and recreation creates vibrant, inclusive and connected WA communities.