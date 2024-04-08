AusJnr: Edwards looking for a win at home

08 Apr 2024 | Amateur golf |

The quality of competition on both sides of the boys' and girls' draw is exceptionally high, however, there is one Western Australian who has the odds stacked in his favour this week at the Australian Junior Amateur.

16-year-old Josiah Edwards, who is a member at this week's host, Gosnells Golf Club, will be out to take advantage of his inherent course knowledge to get an edge on the field.

Edwards topped the Australian Boys Order of Merit in 2023, with season highlights including an 18-stroke victory in the Tasmanian Junior Amateur Championship last January.

Despite this week remaining the sole focus for now, Edwards has also been named captain of the Western Australian team for next week's Australian Junior Interstate Teams Matches.

Not the only golfing talent in his family, Josiah will be joined by little sister Halia in the WA team next week, the pair already being compared to another famous brother-sister duo from the West, Minjee and Min Woo Lee.

“It’s definitely a cool thing to be compared to those two. At the moment they’re both playing so well and hopefully our futures can turn out like that," says Josiah who currently plays of a handicap of +5.

Likely able to play Gosnells with his eyes closed, tournament golf produces a different kind of immense pressure, especially for players on their home track, with an argument to be made that winning a major trophy where you play week in, week out, one the game’s toughest feats.

The local boy needing to look no further than Phoenix Campbell and Amelia Harris for recent examples. The pair both with home wins at Yarra Yarra Golf Club in their sights on the final day of the adidas Australian Amateur before falling short.

Whatever the outcome this week though, Edwards will no doubt benefit from the huge home support from his fellow Gosnells members this week.

Find the full draw for round one

The State government through the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries and Lotterywest are major supporters of the Australian Junior Amateur in Western Australia. Sport and recreation creates vibrant, inclusive and connected WA communities.