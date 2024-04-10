AusJnr: Edwards and Singh pull away on day two

10 Apr 2024 | Amateur golf |

While the strong golf continued, two players stood out amongst the pack on day two of the Australian Junior Amateur at Gosnells Golf Club.

Shyla Singh and Josiah Edwards both backed up strong opening rounds today, and now hold commanding leads over their respective fields at the halfway mark of the tournament.

Singh, who plays her golf out of Southport Golf Club, fired a 3-under 68 today, but the Queenslander revealed she could have gone even lower in the perfect Perth conditions.

"I kind of got things going quick, I was 4-under through ten," she said.

"I made two silly bogeys on the back nine, but then I made a birdie on 18 to get it back to 3-under."

At the top of the leaderboard at 5-under, Singh holds a 4-shot lead over second-placed South Australian Raegan Denton, with New Zealand pair Eunseo Choi and Grace Rho tied-third at 1-over.

Gosnells local Josiah Edwards separated himself from the chasing pack in a similar fashion to Singh. Similar in score - also having 3-under today - and in the manner he got there.

Starting his day with four consecutive birdies, it looked as if Edwards might give his home track's record a shake, but a double on seven, and only one more birdie coming in put an end to those dreams.

"I scored better today. I made a couple putts at the start and just kept cool the whole way through," he said.

"I was expecting a little bit lower this week, but I'm still pretty happy with where I am."

Like Singh, Edwards sits atop the leaderboard at 5-under, five shots clear of a trio of chasers. South Australian Josh Grundel, New South Welshman Samuel Cascio, and New Zealander Joshua Bai make up that group tied-second at even.

Edwards again had a force of Gosnells members in tow, and he expects even more for the final two days as he looks to close out a special win at home.

"The fairways will be full," he joked.

Outside of the impressive leaders, day two highlights came from those making moves on the leaderboard, and those who bounced back from tough opening rounds.

One of New Zealand's stars, Robby Turnbull had an 8-over 78 on day one, but reminded everyone what he is capable off with a 4-under 66 to get back into contention today.

In a similar fashion, Riversdale Golf Club's Arena Tran produced one of the rounds of the day, a 2-under 69 to get her into a tie for seventh after two rounds.

Players have one more round before the cut, with the top-36 and ties making it through to Friday's final round.

The State government through the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries and Lotterywest are major supporters of the Australian Junior Amateur in Western Australia. Sport and recreation creates vibrant, inclusive and connected WA communities.