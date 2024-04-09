AusJnr: Denton, So and Mudadana on top after day one at Gosnells

09 Apr 2024 | Amateur golf |

Two holes-in-one and outstanding rounds from a number of players provided the highlights on day one of the 2024 Australian Junior Amateur at Gosnells Golf Club in Perth.

New South Wales Golf Club member Kayan Mudadana holds the outright lead in the boys championship, while South Australian Raegan Denton shares the girls' lead with New Zealand's Chloe So.

Mudadana was clinical as he plotted his way around the course at Gosnells, carding four birdies and no bogeys to finish with a 4-under 66.

"I made few birdies on some tough holes with tough pins," he said.

"It felt pretty tricky, at times I was scrambling."

Sitting just behind Mudadana in solo second at 3-under is South Australia's Josh Grundel.

Playing alongside Mudadana was local product Josiah Edwards who had what felt like half the Gosnells member base following him, and their favourite did not disappoint, shooting a steady 2-under 68 on the course he knows inside-out.

Royal Adelaide's Raegan Denton came out firing early on day one, carding a 3-under 68, the only under-par round from the morning groups - girls and boys - on her way to the top of the leaderboard.

"I putted really well which I was happy with, so just kept it cool and consistent," she said.

Denton's round was highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 10th.

"I hit a five iron to about eight-feet, and I was able to sink the putt," she beamed.

" My year has been pretty good, I've had a lot of fun so far."

Joining Denton at the top of the leaderboard, New Zealander Chloe So came home strong with 3-under on her back nine.

Day one highlights came from New Zealander Eunseo Choi and Bill Eppelstun (NSW) who both had hole-in-ones today. Eppelstun's came at the 14th, with Choi making her perfect swing on the 11th.

Choi's ace came in the middle of a hot stretch of holes. Making the turn in 4-over, she started her back nine by picking up five shots with a birdie-ace-birdie-birdie sequence. The New Zealand champ ended her day with a 3-over 74, but will be one to watch for the remainder of the week.

There is lots of golf to be played at Gosnells, and many players will be looking to make up ground before the 54-hole cut on Thursday night.

The State government through the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries and Lotterywest are major supporters of the Australian Junior Amateur in Western Australia. Sport and recreation creates vibrant, inclusive and connected WA communities.