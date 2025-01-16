AusAm women's wrap: Lee, Hammett set for final-round showdown

16 Jan 2025 | Amateur golf | Tournaments |

Rachel Lee remains on track to emulate clubmate and LPGA Tour star Grace Kim by winning the women’s adidas Australian Amateur Championship after continuing to hold the lead throughout the third round at Commonwealth Golf Club today.

The last Australian to win her national title, Kim triumphed at Kooyonga Golf Club in 2021 and Lee, with a two-shot lead, is in the box seat to match her fellow Avondale member by scoring the biggest win of her career.

Only two players appear to be in contention heading into the final round – Lee at 12-under-par and Queensland’s Sarah Hammett at 10-under after both shot rounds of three-under 70 today.

South Australia’s Reagan Denton is third at 5-under following a 75.

Hammett could even have been in a share of the lead at the end of the day but for a mishap behind the par-4 11 th green. After inadvertently causing her ball to move as she prepared to chip, she then failed to replace it to its starting position, incurring a two-shot penalty after consulting a rules official.

The triple-bogey left the 18-year-old from Emerald Lakes on the Gold Coast five shots behind and in a foul mood.

It was quickly forgotten, however, when she eagled the par-5 12 th thanks to a brilliant seven-iron approach, overruling her caddie who wanted her to take a six-iron.

“I only found out that it was a two-shot penalty after hole 12 when I went and spoke to the rules official,” she said.

“Obviously I was a little bit pissed and I was like ‘I'm making a birdie now, I'm getting back on track’ and then making eagle after all that definitely felt good.”

Hammett cut further into Lee’s lead with back-to-back birdies on 17 and 18 and is excited about the prospect of challenging for the title tomorrow.

“It definitely would mean so much, especially with the invites and stuff that you'll be able to get from winning this tournament. And I think just winning anything is just so special,” she said.

Lee started the third round with a two-shot lead and built on her advantage with two birdies on the front nine – at the par-four third and par-three seventh.

Her back nine featured two birdies and two bogeys as she posted her second score of 70 at Commonwealth for the week.

Contending in the national championship is a new experience for the 17-year-old who has a previous best finish of 31st place in 2022.

“I was a little nervous,” Lee said.

“I did know where I was (on the leaderboard), but then I kind of forgot about it after nine because I guess I was just trying to focus more on myself.”

“I’ll just try to do the same thing tomorrow. Same routine, same mindset.”

Further down the field, the biggest moves came from ISPS HANDA Australian Open third placegetter Hyojin Yang, who shot a bogey-free 68 to move to a share of fourth with Victorian Jazy Roberts (71) at 3-under, and Queensland’s Lion Higo, who turned in a round of 71 to jump 12 places into a tie for 14th.

Lee, Hammett and Denton have been in the same group for all three rounds so far across Commonwealth and Cranbourne and will again be together in the final group in the final round.