AusAm preview: Stars come out to play in Melbourne

13 Jan 2025 | Amateur golf |

Commonwealth gets a chance to show off its much-trumpeted restoration, Cranbourne goes on display in its final year of operation at the current site, and the best amateurs in Australia and from across the world have congregated as the adidas Australian Amateur begins on Tuesday.

The total 312-player field for the separate men’s and women’s championships begin at 7.30am on Tuesday, alternating on the two courses over the first two days before returning to the magnificent Commonwealth layout for the final two rounds.

The Australian Amateur dates to 1894 making it one of the oldest championships in the world as well as being among the most prestigious. The winners get a start in the next edition of the ISPS HANDA Australian Open to go with the honour of victory.

In beautiful sunshine today Commonwealth came up a treat. Cranbourne, which hosts on Tuesday and Wednesday, is closing this year as part of its merger with Huntingdale Golf Club, so it is one last chance to shine.

Commonwealth has undergone a huge transformation under the guidance of Renaissance Golf, with the restoration completed last year and open to members and having earned huge plaudits already.

Yarra Yarra’s Amelia Harris, the 16-year-old Melburnian hopes to go one better than the runner-up finish she achieved in 2024. Another Yarra member, Jazy Roberts, will be among the women’s favourites along with the likes of Raegan Denton (SA, South Korea’s Hyojin Yang who won the Master of the Amateurs title and New South Wales stars Annika Rathbone, Michelle Bang and Ella Scaysbrook. Queensland left-hander Shyla Singh, the reigning Australian Junior champion, also could be prominent in the women’s draw.

Harris did not even bother hiding from the fact that last year is somewhat on her mind. She led by six shots going into the final day at Yarra in 2024 only to be overtaken by Japan’s Mamika Shinchi.

“It would mean a lot to me because I was second last year,” said Harris. “I do still think about it but in a positive way. It taught me a lot. I use it to put myself in those situations because I will do that again.

“Obviously the way it ended was a bit stinging but I came away thinking there wasn’t much I could do about it.”

Harris plans on completing her year 12 studies at McKinnon Secondary College in 2025 then in August, 2026, takes up a college scholarship at the University of South Carolina.

She’s hitting the ball farther after plenty of gym work – 20 metres longer than a year ago – and working on the little things. “These courses are great,” she said. “It’s a mixture of what you can get in Melbourne Sandbelt. The end goal is obviously at the top, but I have a lot of smaller goals in between that. No matter the outcome I’m still going to be pretty happy.”

Queensland has a strong representation in the men’s championship with Kai Komulainen, Harry Takis and Billy Dowling among the favourites.

Internationals expected to perform well include England’s Harry Crockett and Daniel Hayes along with Scotland’s Dominic McGlinchey.

Komulainen, who is on a scholarship at the University of Tennessee, liked what he saw at Commonwealth on Monday; last time he was here eight months ago, the restoration was not quite complete.

Hailing from Emerald Lakes Golf Club on the Gold Coast, the conditions are vastly different, but agreeable to him all the same. “It’s completely different to what I’m used to playing,” said Komulainen. “Coming from Quensland, I really like the sandbelt. The conditioning is really good and I enjoy that. They are championship venues and they are way different.”

Just more than a week ago the Queenslander found himself tied for the lead in the Australian Master of the Amateurs at Southern, only to have American Ian Gilligan knock a 30-footer in for the win right under his nose.

So his form line is good for this week. “Obviously it all starts again,” said Komulainen, a past Cameron Smith Scholarship-holder. “Last week was last week, this week’s different. I don’t have an advantage over anyone just because I played well. But if I play well, I see myself being in a similar position again and giving myself a chance.”

Players from India, New Zealand, England, Scotland, Ireland, the US, France, China, Barbados, Canada, South Korea and Singapore are competing this week alongside the best from all over Australia.

Spectator entry is free at both courses.