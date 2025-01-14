AusAm men's wrap: Oberle and Phillips, cross town rivals

14 Jan 2025 | Amateur golf | Tournaments |

It is Queensland's Chase Oberle and Sydneysider Blake Phillips who share the day one lead, as the adidas Australian Amateur got underway at Commonwealth and Cranbourne Golf Clubs today.

Oberle, who won four times in 2024 including the Victorian Junior Open and the Queensland Junior Amateur, was on fire in the morning at Cranbourne, the 17-year-old carding a 7-under 64.

Across town at Commonwealth, and in the afternoon, 2023 Victorian Amateur champion Phillips matched Oberle's 7-under, storming home playing his last seven holes in 7-under.

The pair at the top have formidable names in Harry Takis and Jye Halls hot on their tails at 6-under, both enjoying the afternoon at Commonwealth nearly as much as Phillips on day one.

Another pair come next on the leaderboard tied-fifth at 5-under. International duo Jake Sowden (England) and Brayden Lee (Singapore) traded blows across town too, Sowden at Commonwealth and Lee Cranbourne.

Josh Reid, Jackson Green and Frederick Walker are all tied at 4-under, before a large group of 11 players sit one further back at 3-under.

Starting on ten at Cranbourne, Oberle got to work early, carding six birdies on his outward nine and looked to give the course record a shake.

"I felt like I could have had a lot less than what I had, but yeah, still happy with how I played," said Oberle.

"I just made some easy pars as the holes got a bit harder. Could have had a few more, but that's golf."

Just the single birdie coming in for Oberle took him to 7-under, but keeping any blemishes off the card was just as skilful on a course he had little experience on.

Having played in the Sandbelt Invitational late last year, Oberle has seen the recently renovated Commonwealth and is excited to get back there and build on his lead.

"I'm excited for redemption," Oberle said. "I didn't play very well in the Sandbelt, didn't really know where the course went, but had a good practice round yesterday.

"Feeling very good knowing that I've done nearly everything that I can to start well, so very happy."

In completely opposing fashion over at Commonwealth, Phillips (pictured above) found himself at even par after his opening 11 holes, before starting a run for the ages.

"I hit it close on 12 out of the fairway bunker and that kind of got me going after some scrappy bogies through the middle of the round," said Phillips.

"Then holed about a 30-foot putt on 13 for eagle, and I thought, 'yeah, here we go'.

"Hit some more close and made some more putts and ended up being seven."

Having earned his Melbourne Sandbelt stripes in his Victorian Amateur title at Victoria Golf Club, Phillips will look to lean on that experience as the week progresses.

Phillips, who plays out of Concord Golf Club in Sydney, also revealed he made a significant change ahead of this week which already seems to be paying off.

"I changed my putting grip. I went left hand low for the first time ever. I also changed my putter as well," he said.

"I think I spent about four or five hours on the putting green at Concord a couple days ago just to try and get it right."