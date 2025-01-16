AusAm men's wrap: O'Donovan leads after fast finish

16 Jan 2025 | Amateur golf | Tournaments |

After turning around a frustrating day by playing his last six holes in 4-under-par, Sydneysider Declan O'Donovan leads the men's adidas Australian Amateur Championship at Commonwealth Golf Club.

The Avondale member sits at 10-under for the week after a 3-under 70 today, with fellow New South Welshman Jye Halls (72) just one shot back.

Queensland’s Harry Takis, who now plays his golf at San Diego State in the United States, is a further shot back at 8-under, struggling to get things going today and signing for an even-par 73.

Carding the equal low round of the day, a 5-under, 68, another New South Wales product in Adam Coull sits in solo fourth at 7-under, with Englishman Jake Sowden (72) and Josh Reid (72) still well in contention at 6-under and 5-under respectively.

With three players tied for seventh at 4-under, and eight players within six shots of the lead, a thrilling final day is set for Commonwealth tomorrow.

Standing on the 13th tee on a windy afternoon that tested every player, O'Donovan was 1-over on his day, and admits the frustration was beginning to set in, and indeed almost boilover.

"It was definitely a grind out there," he said. "I couldn't make a putt all day until 13. I had one bogey and 12 pars."

Safely onboard for two on the short par-5 13th, which was also playing down wind today, set O'Donovan on a run home for the ages.

"I made a nice two-putt birdie on 13 and then they just started flowing," he said.

"I hit some really good shots and I honestly played some of my best golf to finish the way I did and I'm very proud of it."

O'Donovan made three more birdies from 14 through 16 to make it four on the trot, and after finding the fairway trap on 18, made a clutch up and down from just short of the putting surface.

As the NSW Amateur winner in 2024, O'Donovan was afforded the incredible opportunity to play the opening two rounds of the 2024 NSW Open alongside eventual champion Lucas Herbert, and 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith.

"I definitely want to play with those two guys again on the same playing field, but regardless of where my career goes, I've played with Cam Smith who's won an Open and that's makes me very happy," O’Donovan said.

Off the back of his performance at Murray Downs, the Avondale member was invited to play in the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia's Gippsland Super 6, and his dedication to get himself to Warragul says a lot about the 21-year-old.

"I got a flight to Melbourne and had to get a train down, so I was lugging my golf clubs and suitcase around Melbourne," he said.

What he modestly left out of the story though was that once O'Donovan reached Warragul, not wanting to worry anyone, he set about the 30-minute walk to his billet’s house with his clubs on his back and suitcase in hand.

One more round at Commonwealth should be a breeze.