Ashton joins Golf Tasmania board

04 Nov 2022 | Industry news |

Mark Ashton has joined the Golf Tasmania Board after being elected at the annual general meeting on Sunday 30 October at Launceston Golf Club.

Ashton, a member of New Norfolk Golf Club in the state’s south-east, plans to use his time as a Director to focus on junior golf development, statewide amateur championships and high profile major professional event development.

Along with the appointment of Ashton, two directors were re-elected at the meeting.

Ulverstone Golf Club’s Fleur King will continue her great work on the Board, while Alison Sully from Royal Hobart Golf Club has been appointed for a further year.

Sully has been the Board’s Finance Director and her skills will continue to be invaluable.