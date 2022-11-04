04 Nov 2022 | Industry news |
Ashton joins Golf Tasmania board
by Golf Australia
Mark Ashton has joined the Golf Tasmania Board after being elected at the annual general meeting on Sunday 30 October at Launceston Golf Club.
Ashton, a member of New Norfolk Golf Club in the state’s south-east, plans to use his time as a Director to focus on junior golf development, statewide amateur championships and high profile major professional event development.
Along with the appointment of Ashton, two directors were re-elected at the meeting.
Ulverstone Golf Club’s Fleur King will continue her great work on the Board, while Alison Sully from Royal Hobart Golf Club has been appointed for a further year.
Sully has been the Board’s Finance Director and her skills will continue to be invaluable.
Join our newsletter
Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions.