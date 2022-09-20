Applications still open for 2023 AGF Junior Girls’ Scholarship Program funding

20 Sep 2022 | Women and girls |

Clubs and PGA Professionals across Australia still have the opportunity to apply for funding to run a junior girls’ golf scholarship program in 2023.

The , in association with Golf Australia, is delighted to present the Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Junior Girls Scholarship program for a third year.

Selected clubs and facilities across Australia will receive $2,000 in funding to offset the cost of group tuition for the year.

Mt Derrimut Golf Club, 30 minutes west of Melbourne’s CBD has enjoyed funding in 2022.

“The program has enabled our club to bring daughters of parents who were already members into the fold. This is helping us achieve our goal of being a welcoming and family friendly club,” said Brian Hardie, Mt Derrimut’s General Manager.

Windaroo Lakes Golf Club in QLD has seen the benefits the program brings….

“It has been good for our club and great for the girls,” said Daniel Bird, Head PGA Professional at the club half an hour south of Brisbane’s CBD. “The program has tied in beautifully with our MyGolf program, enabling a smooth transition for girls.”

Bird has many girls scattered throughout his various MyGolf clinics throughout the week, but the scholarship program has enabled him to bring the girls together.

“It has been good to see the girls improve their golf, but there has been nothing better than seeing these girls have so much fun together,” he said. “It is just a fantastic opportunity for girls to spend time with like-minded girls without the pressure of having boys around. These girls are not only connecting through golf, but I know they are spending time together outside of golf too.”

Scholarship recipients at each club will receive group tuition and membership for the year, along with a branded shirt and cap to wear with pride.

Applications are now open for 2023 (close 25 October 2022). The Australian golf industry invites all clubs across Australia to apply.

don't hesitate to get in contact if you have any questions

Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia. The AGF supports Golf Australia’s vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game. Visit for further information.

Australian Golf Foundation is thrilled to partner with NEXTGEN Group as the principal partner of the AGF Scholarship Program, with significant further support provided by Golf Australia, Golf Victoria, Victorian Golf Foundation, Golf Queensland, Golf South Australia, Golf Tasmania, Golf Western Australia, Western Australian Golf Foundation, Golf Northern Territory, Jack Newton Junior Golf, Golf New South Wales, Golf Management Australia, WPGA Tour of Australasia and PGA of Australia, as well as a number of additional generous private benefactors.

The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.