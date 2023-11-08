Applications open for 2024 GA Rookie Squad

08 Nov 2023 | Industry news |

Applications are open for the Golf Australia Rookie Squad for 2024.

The GA Rookie Squad, currently boasting 12 young professional athletes, is designed to assist golfers in the sometimes-difficult period at the end of their amateur careers and the beginning of their time as professionals.

Generally the program applies to male and female athletes in the final six months of amateur status up to or until the end of their fifth year as professionals.

Squad players receive a level of funding to help them through the period of establishing themselves.

The Golf Australia high performance program has been expanded to allow a number of young professionals to receive the levels of support that have previously been unachievable.

Successful applicants will each receive a rookie scholarship that is offered for a period of one year. Fully funded Golf Australia rookies will receive up to $AU100,000 in reimbursed funding to cover expenses. Partial scholarships may also be offered.

Past members of the squad include the likes of 2022 Open Championship winner Cameron Smith, dual major champion Minjee Lee, Hannah Green and Lucas Herbert.

This year’s squad includes the likes of LPGA Tour players Stephanie Kyriacou and Grace Kim, NZ PGA winner Louis Dobbelaar and former Australian Junior champion Elvis Smylie.

Said Brad James, Golf Australia’s General Manager High Performance: “The Rookie Squad has been a hugely important innovation for our young players and it’s a point of difference for Australia. It’s one of our most important programs.

“The first five years on tour can be the most challenging, loneliest and expensive part of the athlete’s journey with all the learnings that have to be made, the cost of travel and the lessons that have to be learned about living on the road.

“Not only that but there are playing rights to secure, and things don’t always go as planned.

“That’s why we put resources in place to help these players and their support teams make the most of their potential.

“Rookie Squad players have access to mentoring where they can connect with established professionals, and they have access to the Australian Golf House in Florida where a lot of Australian players like to spend time.

“It’s a challenging time and we don’t them feeling alone.”

To apply for selection in the 2024 Rookie Squad, click