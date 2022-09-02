Applications open for Australian Golf Foundation Junior Girls’ Scholarship Program funding for 2023

02 Sep 2022 | Women and girls |

Clubs and PGA Professionals across Australia have the opportunity to apply for funding to run a junior girls golf scholarship program in 2023.

The , in association with Golf Australia, is delighted to present the Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Junior Girls Scholarship program for a third year.

“The program has grown from strength-to-strength,” said Bonnie Boezeman AO, scholarship programme founder and Board member of the AGF.

“Following the outstanding success of our inaugural year in 2021 where 37 clubs piloted the concept engaging 226 girls, the programme rapidly expanded to involve 117 clubs and 683 girls this year.”

Boezeman who first founded the concept at her home club, is grateful the entire industry has come together to support the future of golf for girls and women.

“Our principal sponsor NEXTGEN, State Golfing Associations, Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia, the WPGA Tour of Australasia, GMA and many other generous donors have brought this dream to fruition. It is also wonderful that 50% of girls have been coming from regional and rural clubs.”

Tiffany Cherry, Head of Women and Girls Engagement at Golf Australia talked about the importance of the AGF Junior Girls Scholarship Program and what 2023 will bring.

“Each club successful in their application will receive $2,000 plus GST to run the program throughout 2023.

“Scholarship recipients at each club will receive group tuition and membership for the year, along with a branded shirt and cap to wear with pride.

“We look forward to watching the progress of our 2023 scholarship recipients who will be mentored and coached under the watchful eyes of talented PGA Professionals, or in some more remote areas our dedicated Community Instructors.”

The golf industry is not only in agreement that the AGF Scholarship is a good thing for golf. Clubs are too!

After long having issues with maintaining girls, Loxton Golf Club in South Australia has seen significant change courtesy of six girls thriving as part of the 2022 Australian Golf Foundation Junior Girls Golf Scholarship program.

“In the past, we have had girls who have showed talent, but they have dropped off as they were always ‘the only girl’,” said Terry Sawade, secretary of the club.

“The scholarship program has provided the opportunity for a group of girls to now enjoy golf together and form close bonds. It is keeping girls in the game as they make a commitment for the year, and this has enabled them to grow a further interest in the game.”

Richard Hogg, General Manager at Bonnie Doon GC in New South Wales is also thrilled about the outcomes of the program.

“The AGF scholarship program has enabled us to expand our offerings and continue to get more girls playing. It has been the perfect transition from our junior programs into on-course play and membership.

Applications are now open for 2023. The Australian golf industry invites all clubs across Australia to apply.

Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia. The AGF supports Golf Australia’s vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game. Visit for further information.

Australian Golf Foundation is thrilled to partner with NEXTGEN Group as the principal partner of the AGF Scholarship Program, with significant further support provided by Golf Australia, Golf Victoria, Victorian Golf Foundation, Golf Queensland, Golf South Australia, Golf Tasmania, Golf Western Australia, Western Australian Golf Foundation, Golf Northern Territory, Jack Newton Junior Golf, Golf New South Wales, Golf Management Australia, WPGA Tour of Australasia and PGA of Australia, as well as a number of additional generous private benefactors.

The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.