Applications now open for the 2025 AGF Junior Girls Scholarship Program!

Since its inception, over 3,000 girls have had the opportunity to enhance their golf skills, build lasting friendships, and grow both personally and physically through the AGF Junior Girls Scholarship Program.

2024 saw record numbers with 1,190 girls participating in the scholarship program from 153 clubs across Australia. It also saw the launch of the Junior Girls Scholarship Alumni Program, creating opportunities for our graduates to further their education, network and reconnect with the events held in each state.

As we look ahead to 2025, we are eager to extend these opportunities to a greater number of young and eager golfers. Our goal is to cultivate the next generation of female golfers, helping them develop their skills and confidence, while fostering a vibrant junior golf community at your club.

Join Us in 2025: We invite clubs to apply and become a part of this enriching program. Let’s work together to nurture and empower junior girls in their golfing journey!

Program Key Highlights:

5th Anniversary: Celebrating five years of empowering young female golfers in Australia through the AGF Junior Girls Scholarship Program.

Significant Growth: From 2023 to 2024, the program has seen a remarkable 22% increase in participation. This surge reflects the growing interest and impact of the program in the junior golfing community.

Club Engagement: 210 clubs across the country have facilitated the AGF Junior Girls Scholarship Program since 2021!

Program Reach: Since its inception, a total of 3,090 girls have participated in the AGF JGSP. This milestone underscores the program's success in engaging and supporting a large number of young golfers.

Funded by the Australian Golf Foundation (AGF), the concept has demonstrated to be very successful over the past four years.

“The program has exponentially grown and exceeded all of our expectations,” said Bonnie Boezeman AO, director of the AGF and founder of the scholarship program.

“We started the program in 2021 with 37 clubs and 226 girls, now in 2024 the foundation funds 153 clubs and just under 1,200 scholarships.

“We are again looking forward to growing the program in 2025 and continuing to provide life-changing experiences for girls across Australia.”

Club applications open 19th of August 2024 and close 31st of October 2024.