22 Jan 2025 | Industry News | Women and girls |

Applications now open for Karrie Webb Coaching Scholarship

After a successful first year, applications are now open for the 2025 Karrie Webb Coaching Scholarship, which is again proudly presented by partner Nippon Shaft.

The scholarship includes valuable opportunities for the winner to enhance their coaching skills and learn from world-class coaches and mentors from Australia and around the world.

Webb has been a constant supporter of women's golf in Australia through her playing scholarships and is pleased to be able to expand on this into the coaching world.

"I'm excited for the second year of the Karrie Webb coaching scholarship after we had so many amazing applicants the first year," said Webb.

"Jenna Hunter was a great first recipient and she made the most of the scholarship to value add to her coaching credentials.

"I look forward to seeing all the applications come in again this year but know it will be a very difficult task to decide who this year's recipient will be."

The Golf Australia High Performance team will select the successful applicant based on their potential and passion for coaching.

Applications close February 14th, .