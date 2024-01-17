Applications are open for Webb Coaching Scholarship

17 Jan 2024 | Industry news |

Applications are open for the first Karrie Webb Coaching Scholarships for 2024.

The Karrie Webb Coaching Scholarship aims to acknowledge, support and further develop young female golf coaches who have aspirations to excel in their coaching careers.

It includes valuable opportunities for the winner to enhance their coaching skills and learn from world-class coaches and mentors from Australia and around the world.

The Golf Australia High Performance team will select the successful applicant based on their potential and passion for coaching.

The coaching scholarship will add to Webb’s continuing support of the successful playing scholarships which are awarded annually to two of Australia’s best women golfers based on their performances in the KW Series and Women’s Amateur Golf Ranking.

Nippon Shaft has joined as a partner of the 2023/24 series which will be known as the KW Series presented by Nippon Shaft.

“It’s such an honour to be a part of the journey of young Australian players,” said Webb.

“And this new coaching scholarship is a great addition to the series for the players.

“It’s about fostering the next generation of female coaches, giving them guidance and resourcing so that they move forward and thrive.”

Applications close on 29 February, with the winner chosen on 21 March to align with the conclusion of the KW Series.