Amputee golf reaches out to women

05 Jun 2024 | All Abilities |

Amputee Golf Victoria has begun a campaign to improve female numbers in its programs with a come-and-try day at Metropolitan Golf Club in Melbourne.

The campaign is part of AGV’s strategic plan.

The organisation conducts regular golf competitions but has just one woman competing regularly – Kath Tanner.

Tanner hosted the day, and she hopes that women who suffer limb loss discover can learn to enjoy the many benefits the game of golf has to offer. “Golf isn't just about physical rehabilitation; it's a sanctuary for mental well-being during challenging times,” she says.

“Currently, I'm the only female amputee golfer playing competitively, which sometimes feels lonely.”

Tanner, who is also an AGV board member, became an amputee after a bus accident in the United Kingdom in 2010.

“I remember feeling like I was in a concrete mixer,” she recalls.

The accident claimed her left foot and part of her right hand, along with some other injuries. “I was angry, but I knew some things are out of our control,” she said.

She played wheelchair basketball, joined an adult dance class, and just four months after getting her first prosthetic leg, returned to the hockey field.

She plays golf weekly nowadays and as an administrator, is at the forefront of a mission to bring the game of golf to those who live with limb loss, especially women.

Sixteen amputees took part in the session at Metropolitan.

